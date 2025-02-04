Unpaid security guard jailed for 4 years, fined $3M for possession of weed

Kaieteur News-Sixty-four-year-old Neville Roberts, a security guard, was on Monday sentenced to four years in prison and fined $3M when he appeared at the Georgetown Magistrates’ Court to answer a possession of narcotics charge.

Roberts from New Amsterdam, Berbice was charged with having in his possession four kilograms of marijuana on January 28, 2025 at the Merriman’s Mall, Bourda, Georgetown.

He pleaded guilty to the charge which was read to him by Senior Magistrate Fabayo Azore. After entering his plead, the senior magistrate informed him that he will not have a trial and will be sentenced to a mandatory three-year sentence.

Roberts told the court that he was forced to transport the marijuana because he was not paid by his job since December 2024.

“This situation was forced on me, I had no choice,” he told the court noting that he tried his best to avoid violence.

When asked if he had prior antecedents, Roberts recalled that he was charged for a damage to property in 2005.

During the court proceedings, the prosecutor shared that Roberts was stopped and searched by police at the Merriman’s Mall. Police said they found a multi-coloured shopping bag with two bulky transparent parcels containing a quantity of leaves, seeds and stems suspected to be narcotics.

Roberts was arrested. He told the police that he was transferring the parcels to a nearby club. He was taken to the Alberttown Police Station and subsequently charged.

The prosecution told the court that the street value of one parcel of the marijuana is equivalent to $1,230,000.

As such, Roberts was fined $3,690,000 and jailed for four years.

Meanwhile, it was reported that another man identified as Gary Hartman, a 51-year-old bicycle repairman with no fixed place of abode, was also arrested. Hartman did not make an appearance in court on Monday. It is unclear when his matter will be called.

