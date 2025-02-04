Two killed as car slams into bridge

—four road fatalities within 24 hours

Kaieteur News- Sunday proved to be a dark day for the friends and family of four young men who were killed in separate road accidents in less than 24 hours.

Three of the dead men were friends from the same neighbourhood while a fourth was an 18-year-old motorcyclist of Den Amstel, West Coast Demerara (WCD).

The three friends are identified as Joel Sutherland, 23, of Lot 94 Timehri North, East Bank Demerara (EBD), Ronaldo Gordon, 22, of Lot 354 Timehri North, EBD and Suresh Singh, 25, better known as “Nello” of Hillfoot, Soesdyke, EBD. The motorcyclist, according to police was identified as Finidy Miggins.

The first tragedy took place around 06:35 hrs. Sunday morning at Timerhi, EBD, when Suresh Singh reportedly lost control of his black Toyota Fielder Wagon and slammed head-on into a truck travelling in the opposite direction.

Cell phone recorded video of the aftermath showed a motionless Singh lying on the roadway beside the mangled car. News of his death was reported across social media platforms. His friend Joel Surtherland learnt of his demise from a Facebook post early that morning. Paying tribute to his dead friend he shared the post with the caption “Rest Easy Champ”.

At around 11:00hrs. he sent a voice message to Singh’s sister expressing his sincere condolences to her. Sutherland said, “My condolences to you my sister I just see this thing on Facebook and right now me head hurting. It so sad. I know the feelings, hold it up”. At that time neither, Sutherland nor Singh’s sister had any clue that he too (Sutherland) would face a similar fate hours later at Land of Canaan, EBD.

Police said that Sutherland was travelling as a front seat passenger in a Fielder Wagon also, driven by his friend Ronaldo Gordon when they crashed into a bridge along the EBD corridor around 23:00hrs. Both men were killed. “Enquiries disclosed that the car was proceeding north along the western drive lane of Land of Canaan Public Road at a fast rate when the driver, Ronaldo Gordon, lost control of the vehicle”, police said.

Gordon and Sutherland were thrown out of the car upon impact. They were rushed to the Diamond Diagnostic Center by persons who stopped to render assistance but doctors pronounced them dead on arrival.

Meanwhile, the motorcyclist, Finidy Miggins met his demise around 21:07hrs. on Sunday evening, along the public road at Den Amstel, WCD. His 19-year-old brother Terron Miggins was the pillion rider at the time of the crash and was left severely injured.

According to police he is hospitalised with broken legs. Police said that Finidy was speeding east along the northern side of the WCD road when he decided to overtake a car. While doing so he slammed head-on into another car heading in the opposite direction. The impact flung him and his brother into the air before they landed on the paved road. Persons stopped to assist and rushed them to the Leonora Cottage Hospital where, Finidy Miggins died while receiving treatment.

His brother was later transferred to the West Demerara Regional Hospital where he remains a patient.

