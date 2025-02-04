Latest update February 4th, 2025 5:54 AM

Guyana's largest selling daily and New York's most popular weekly

Latest News

Tombs Desecration at Golden Grove Burial Ground, EBD.

Feb 04, 2025 Letters

Dear Editor,

Permit me to address a Facebook post/notice dated Thursday, January 30th 2025, by the Ministry of Health re: Relocation of tombs at Golden Grove Burial Ground. According to this notice, tombs at Grove Burial Ground would have to be relocated due to construction of pumps used to increase the drainage capacity in the Diamond/Grove Area.

You would think arrangements for tombs relocation would’ve happened months before commencement of this project and it’s unfortunate that only now the Ministry has decided to alert the public after a few tombs have already been destroyed or lost at the construction site.

A meeting on Friday, January 31, 2025, with representatives from the Ministry, NDC and Contractor proved frustrating since no one was able to provide any useful answers. Attendees were assured that construction would be halted for relocation arrangements, but a site visit the next day indicated otherwise.

Relatives were given the sense that this is “how things run in Guyana” and to add more anguish, a representative from the construction company was heard boasting that their boss knows “big ones” in the governments so there’s nothing anyone can do! This must never be the case in any decent society and proper consultation is necessary to address, where, when and how remains would be relocated.

In show of respect to the deceased and their relatives, the Ministry of Health, NDC and contractor must halt all work until there’s a plan for dignified removal of remains and explain how they will attempt to locate those tombs that have already been damaged or lost in the construction zone.

Let’s hope sense prevails.

D. Rampersaud.

(Tombs Desecration at Golden Grove Burial Ground, EBD.)

Similar Articles

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

The Glenn Lall Show | January, 27th, 2025

Follow on Tik Tok @Glennlall

THE BLUNT OF THE DAY

Sports

KARCC hails 2025 Guyana-Suriname Group Ride a massive success

KARCC hails 2025 Guyana-Suriname Group Ride a massive success

Feb 04, 2025

Kaieteur Sports- The Kaieteur Attack Racing Cycle Club (KARCC) hosted the 6th edition of its Cross-Country Cycling Group Ride, which commenced last Thursday in front of the Sheriff Medical Centre on...
Read More
Cricket West Indies Launches Bold New Scouting System with Focus on West Indies Championship

Cricket West Indies Launches Bold New Scouting...

Feb 04, 2025

Berbice Educational High CSEC Physical Education Class Visits Nexgen Golf Academy

Berbice Educational High CSEC Physical Education...

Feb 04, 2025

GSL 2025 to take place in July

GSL 2025 to take place in July

Feb 03, 2025

Ken Harvey dominates GBA’s Pepsi/Michael Parris U-16 Tournament

Ken Harvey dominates GBA’s Pepsi/Michael...

Feb 03, 2025

Goal is Money survive scare on Opening Night of Annual Mashramani Street Football Championship

Goal is Money survive scare on Opening Night of...

Feb 03, 2025

Features/Columnists

Publisher’s Note

Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]