Recently rehabilitated Paruima Airstrip closed for repairs – Min. Edghill

…to be reopened in a few months

Kaieteur News- The Paruima Airstrip in Region Seven which was commissioned in July 2024 has been closed for repairs and will be reopened in “a few months”, Minister of Public Works Juan Edghill disclosed on Friday.

The minister was questioned in the Committee of Supply during the Consideration of Estimates and Expenditure about the airstrip by Opposition Member of Parliament (MP) Dawn Hastings-Williams.

“Honourabe minister, does this line item cater for the rehabilitation and maintenance of airstrips. If that is so, how much of this sum is allocated towards the completion of the airstrip at Paruima and when can the residents expect its completion?” Hastings-Williams asked.

Minister Edghill in his response clarified that the line item does not cater for the Paruima Airstrip but 78 other airstrips that fall under his ministry.

“As it relates to the issue of Paruima …because it is a matter of concern, the contractor working on the Paruima Airstrip at no cost to the government has to get the problems there fixed and as far as I am aware, the last report I had a week ago from the engineer is that work is ongoing. The airstrip is currently closed, and it will be reopened as soon as that work is complete in a matter of a few months, a few months not long,” Eghill said.

The $397 million Paruima Airstrip was commissioned in July 2024 after infrastructural work was done by International Import and Supplies. Shortly after it was commissioned concerns were raised by persons using the airstrip that there were defects on the surface.

In response to the concerns, the ministry said that the rehabilitation of the Paruima Airstrip is currently under the Defects Liability Period and the contractor is obligated to remedy all defects arising thereafter.

Works on the airstrip were completed on April 14, 2024, and the project site handed over to the Ministry of Public Works on April 15. The ministry’s representatives along with the contractor had conducted a joint site visit on June 19, 2024, following reports from aircraft operators that the runway was in distress.

During the inspection, several surface defects were highlighted, and the contractor was given clear instructions to have these defects remedied.

Meanwhile, Opposition MP Ganesh Mahipaul queried about the condition of the airstrip at Wakeenaam, Region Three.

“Could the Honourable Minister say what is the status and intention with the Wakenaam airstrip in the Essequibo River that has been constructed for a while and is in a terrible state. I know that money is being given to the Wakenaam NDC for maintenance but when one looks at that airstrip or what is supposed to be an airstrip it’s an eyesore,” Mahipaul related.

In his response, Edghill explained about $1 million was spent in the maintenance of the existing surface. He said that the operation of the airstrip is a completely different matter.

After it was confirmed that $1 million is spent annually to maintain the airstrip, Mahipaul called on the minister to check the current state of the structure, since according to him there is no value for money.

“Sir, may I implore on the minister, and I am sure minister Indar would agree with me that looking at that airstrip which was constructed in 2012 I think… that $1 million has never been spent to maintain that airstrip and perhaps there is need for us to look at what is happening to that $1million,” he stated.

The MP added, “As I said it is overgrown with bushes, cows, goat, donkey everything you can think about that have four legs are using it to graze and so on. I don’t think we are getting value for that money and perhaps you should take a closer look at whether it is maintained or not.”

Minister Edghill assured that his ministry will follow up on the matter. “We will certainly take note of your concern,” he said.

(Recently rehabilitated Paruima Airstrip closed for repairs – Min. Edghill)

(Recently rehabilitated Paruima Airstrip)