Ramayya cites “worst corruption in history of PPP”

….as he walks away from Region 6 coordinator job

—says Jagdeo took offence when he raised issue on talk show

“Even the Vice President called me that he hear that I am criticizing what the government is doing. I don’t have to praise nobody if something is not going right. That is not my way of life. My objective here is to help people…the Vice President called and said he heard, this is what he told me, he heard that I bad talk the government, so he nah want nobody criticize nobody, and I’m not gonna take that.”- Dr. Ramayya

Kaieteur News- Coordinator for the Region Six Rapid Response Taskforce, Dr. Veerasammy Ramayya has tendered his resignation to Minister of Local Government and Regional Development, Sonia Parag, with effect from the end of this month.

In an exclusive interview with Kaieteur News, Dr. Ramayya said he was “dissatisfied with the way things are” and that his principles would not be compromised. According to him, corruption is now at its worst in the history of the Peoples Progressive Party (PPP) government. Additionally, he shared that he was not comfortable with the way he was being treated at the Region. Dr. Ramayya explained that he was recently told that he was not doing his job; this while he worked seven days a week.

“I am not going to blame the President for this, I want you to understand that but at the RDC (Regional Democratic Council) level, I was made to understand that I am not doing my work effectively.” He told Kaieteur News that he has a programme streamed on Facebook where he would highlight flaws within the hospitals, roads and even the Guyana Police Force (GPF). His most recent episode was aired on January 29, 2025.

“I talk about what is happening with the police, the hospitals are not properly equipped- so these are some of the things I was trying to remind them of…it’s not that I’m condemning what the government is doing. I’m just criticising that those situations can be corrected- like now you want to do an MRI or a scan test, they paying for it, but before, the patient got to pay for all of this scan test, these are some of the things I would talk about but I was told that I’m criticising,” he said.

Dr. Ramayya said that he even received a phone call from Vice President, Bharrat Jagdeo who was seemingly not pleased with the comments he made. The Regional Coordinator however made it clear that he does not “stand for nonsense” and would not remain silent, as the objective of his employment is to help poorer citizens access better services. “Even the Vice President called me that he hear that I am criticising what the government is doing. I don’t have to praise nobody if something is not going right. That is not my way of life. My objective here is to help people…the Vice President called and said he heard, this is what he told me, he heard that I bad talk the government, so he nah want nobody criticise nobody, and I’m not gonna take that, because the poor people are the ones who are suffering…for all the years I am here- 25 plus years when I was with AFC, I defend the poor people and I am for the working class, so as a result of all these factors I talk about, the roads and everything, I think I had enough of everything,” he said.

Back in 2021, Dr. Ramayya had resigned from the taskforce. At the time, he had said, “The biggest corruption taking place right now is the flood money distribution.” Following his resignation, he said there were talks in the Region that he begged back for his position; however, he said “the truth is that I received a call from President Irfaan Ali.”

No turning back

This time around, Ramayya said there is no turning back from his decision. He said his resignation was tendered over a week ago, and he has not received a call from any government official. Dr. Ramayya noted, “…so this is the second time that I resign because I told them the first time, that the previous 23 years of their government, the first two years of this government is worst off with the corruption…”

He said he had raised similar concerns about corruption when the coalition was in government. “I… told them there was corruption in the hospital and other agencies, they didn’t listen to me and I resigned because of that because the people were not getting drugs at the hospital,” Ramayya said. “I can’t stand for nonsense. That’s my position. I even left the REO position when I was with the Coalition, so I took this job to help people. I don’t need help. I can go back overseas and live my life.”

The Region Six Coordinator even revealed that since November, the staff assigned to him, including his driver and secretary are yet to be paid. “I was there last week no money was there for them. They even owe me my expense money for the month,” he pointed out. Consequently, he said he prefers to walk away now before the elections season. “Before I get caught up in this election year and I don’t want to do things that would hurt them later on, I prefer to resign now,” Dr. Ramayya stated.

