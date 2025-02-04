NIS disappointed by GCCI’s public complaints, calls for meeting to address concerns

Kaieteur News- The National Insurance Scheme, which was recently criticised by the Georgetown Chamber of Commerce and Industry (GCCI) for its operations, expressed disappointment that the Chamber chose to make a public statement rather than addressing these challenges through a meeting.

This is according to a letter sent to Kaieteur News on Monday by NIS’s Public Relations Officer, Diane Baxter. NIS said it is surprised and disappointed by the statement published by GCCI since over the years NIS and Chamber have shared a good professional relationship which have led to them engaging in several educational activities such as seminars, meetings, conferences among other things.

The Scheme also expressed concern that the public complaints could harm its reputation. As a result, NIS is now conducting an investigation into the allegations raised by the GCCI and requested an urgent meeting with the Chamber’s executives to address the matter.

NIS also mentioned that officials at the Chamber have an easy access to the management of the Scheme as well as the public relations office. “It must be pointed out that NIS is not in possession of any missive from the Chamber requesting an audience to discuss their dissatisfaction,” the letter noted. “It is expected that since there is an established relationship with the Scheme that a meeting would have been arranged with NIS to sort out issues and challenges members of GCCI are faced with,” NIS stated.

In conclusion, NIS reaffirmed its commitment to transparency and professionalism, urging that future concerns be channeled through its Public Relations Section. This response follows a press statement issued by GCCI on Friday, which expressed frustration with NIS’s operations and called for a review of its systems. The Chamber highlighted several ongoing complaints, primarily about NIS’s failure to transition to a digital system, which has caused inefficiencies and delays in processing.

The GCCI said its upbraiding of NIS follows several complaints about the entity’s processes. The organisation said that the primary complaint was NIS’s failure to transition to a digitised system to expedite processes.

“The Chamber continues to receive complaints from members of the business community, as well as individuals registered with NIS, over the slow pace of conducting business with the agency, inefficiency in services, as well as NIS’ failure to transition to a digitized system that would allow for timely and convenient transactions,” GCCI said. Other complaints included with contacting NIS by phone, difficulties in registering companies, and misplaced documents that required applicants to reapply. The GCCI also emphasized that Guyana’s growing economy should not be hindered by inefficiencies at NIS. The Chambers also called for reforms to address the challenges facing the agency, stressing that the business landscape in Guyana cannot advance while being impeded by “incompetence and complacency” at NIS.

