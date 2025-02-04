‘My resignation not admission of guilt’

—Greaves says as he bows out amid land sale scandal

Kaieteur News- Chief Executive Officer of the Central Housing and Planning Authority, Sherwyn Greaves has confirmed quitting his job amid a massive scandal involving the sale of lands. But she said he was not pushed out, insisting that it was a family decision premised on the fact that the matter was trending on social media.

“This decision is a deeply personal one made after consulting with my family. It stems from various posts on social media directed at me personally,” Greaves a former Republic Bank staff said.

He added: “Let me be crystal clear: my resignation is purely a personal choice and in no way an admission of guilt. Everything I have achieved has been through hard work and can be fully justified. However, these posts have caused significant distress to my family and impacted our mental well-being. While I take great pride in the work we’ve accomplished at CHPA and the many milestones we’ve reached, stepping away now is in the best interest of my family and the organization,” Greaves said.

Saying that he I did not enter public service to be subjected to such vilification, Greaves said the social media posts are not only upsetting but also irresponsible, inflicting immense mental strain on individuals and their families.

Greaves resignation came days after he was named in a land sale scandal involving convicted fraudster, Edul Ahmad.

Ed Ahmad is under scrutiny for the suspicious purchase of 30 acres of Prime State Lands at Ogle, East Coast Demerara (ECD) from the government.

The purchase agreement was for the lands was made between CH&PA with Greaves at the helm and Global Investment Inc., a company that Ahmad is associated with.

A day later more suspicions over the transaction were raised after a document was circulated across social media platforms showing Greaves as the beneficiary of property in New York USA worth some US$750,000.

According to the document Greaves purchased the New York property from Reliable Custom Builder Inc., a company that might be also linked to Ahmad.

Businessman Terrence Campbelle has since written to the US Department of Justice requesting an investigation in the land deals between Greaves and companies that might be linked to Ed Ahmad.

Greaves was appointed CEO of the Central Housing and Planning Authority back in September 2020. He had replaced Lelon Saul. At the time of his appointment, the CH&PA had said that he possessed a wealth of knowledge in the areas of effective leadership and communication as he holds UTCa Master in Business Administration from the Australia Institute of Business, a diploma in banking from the Associate Institute of Canadian Bankers as well as a certificate in People and Team Management from the Canadian Securities Institute.

With a career in banking spanning over 27 years, Mr. Greaves held key managerial positions throughout the country.

