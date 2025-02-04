(Motorcyclist dies in Corentyne, Berbice accident)

Latest update February 4th, 2025 5:54 AM
Kaieteur News- A 35-year-old motorcyclist died in an accident on Monday evening on Eversham Public Road, Corentyne, Berbice.
Dead is Edwin Hartman a resident of Dukestown Corriverton, Corentyne.
The accident involved motor car #PMM 9127, owned and driven by a 67-year-old from Eversham Village and motorcycle #CN 6524, owned and driven by Hartman. Reports said that around 07:15 hrs, the car was proceeding north along the western drive lane at a normal speed. The driver then pulled over to the western side of the road and stopped. He signalled a right turn by activating his right indicator. While attempting to make the turn, Hartman’s motorcycle collided with the right, front and rear doors of the vehicle.
Hartman sustained fatal injuries from the impact and succumbed shortly after. His body was transported to the Port Mourant Hospital Mortuary, where it awaits a post-mortem examination. The driver of the motor car is currently in police custody, assisting with the ongoing investigation.
