KARCC hails 2025 Guyana-Suriname Group Ride a massive success

Feb 04, 2025 Sports

Kaieteur Sports- The Kaieteur Attack Racing Cycle Club (KARCC) hosted the 6th edition of its Cross-Country Cycling Group Ride, which commenced last Thursday in front of the Sheriff Medical Centre on Sheriff Street, Subryanville, Georgetown.

KARCC hails 2025 Guyana-Suriname Group Ride a massive success

Day two of the Guyana-Suriname Group Ride, Surinamese contingent decked out in their numbers.

The event, spanning across four days, saw cyclists journeying from Guyana to the Suriname border (Albina), navigating through the bustling streets of Georgetown and the East Coast before reaching Springlands in Berbice.

This year’s ride was particularly significant, as it attracted international participation beyond the Caribbean and South America. Although the event did not follow a traditional race format, it was a resounding success, serving as a rigorous training ride aimed at enhancing the endurance and fitness levels of local athletes. Additionally, it provided cyclists with an opportunity to explore the East-West corridor amid ongoing infrastructural developments.

KARCC hails 2025 Guyana-Suriname Group Ride a massive success

Cyclists shared one last moment in Suriname, following the completion of the 2025 Cross-Country Group Ride.

The Guyana-Suriname Group Ride is the brainchild of Kwame “Key Man” Ridley and the KARCC. It utilizes cycling as a means to promote sports tourism across the Guianas, the Caribbean, and even into South America and Europe. Notably, international participation in the event has been steadily increasing each year. It is with great optimism that, the organisers are suggesting that by 2026, the ride will be officially included in the Guyana Tourism Authority’s calendar of activities.

Over four days, cyclists pedaled through Guyana and Suriname, culminating at Albina on the Suriname-French Guiana border. On Day 2, the peloton had already crossed from Guyana into Suriname, with a team of 60 riders embarking on a 75-mile journey. To maintain their endurance, cyclists made intermediate stops every 30 miles for refreshments and rest.

Scenes from 2025 Guyana-Suriname Ride. KARCC rider, Kwame Ridley leading the charge during the four-day ride.             (KARCC hails 2025)

The ride continued on Saturday, February 1, covering 55 miles of Suriname’s picturesque landscapes before resting for the night in Paramaribo. On the final leg, the cyclists rode through the Gothic cityscape en route to Albina.

Day 4 presented a grueling 90-mile ride to Albina, with 71 participants, including 13 Guyanese, 18 from French Guiana, and 40 from Suriname. They were supported by a convoy of vehicles, medical personnel, security teams, and other support staff, ensuring the smooth execution of the event.

Reflecting on the ride, participant and co-organiser Kwame Ridley remarked, “The event has surpassed expectations. The turnout was excellent, and everything ran smoothly. I want to thank everyone who participated. Discussions are already underway to expand next year’s event to include even more countries.”

He also extended gratitude to the sponsors who contributed to the event’s success, adding, “2026 promises to be even bigger.”

