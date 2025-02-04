Harbour bridge staff will not lose job when new bridge opens—Edghill

Kaieteur News- With the new Demerara River Bridge expected to be operational in the second half of this year, the National Assembly on Friday approved a sum of $450 million to maintain the current Habour Bridge for use.

The sum which formed part of the $252 billion budgetary funding for the Ministry of Public Works was approved by Committee of Supply. Opposition Member of Parliament, David Patterson had questioned Public Works Minister, Juan Edghill about what the $450 million will cater for.

Noting that vehicles like trucks have destroyed components of the bridge on various occasions, the minister in his response said, “the $450M that we are asking for is for the procurement of anchor chains $116million, fabrication of 300 10ft deck plate $120 million, procurement and operation of patrol boat $95 million, rehabilitation of 60 end post $54 million, rehabilitation of gantry $45 million, rehabilitation of the dredge $20 million.”

The minister added that the sum is to keep the bridge operational. “When the new bridge becomes operational, the Demerara Harbour Bridge will not be scrapped iron, there are places that the bridge can be used. So it is not money that is being thrown in the fire it is to keep it going and to ensure that when we have to move it elsewhere we got a proper bridge to use,” he related.

Still on the topic, Patterson further asked, when the new bridge comes on stream what will happen with the employees?

“Sir what happens to the Demerara Harbour Bridge Corporation on the 1st of September 2025? Because 31st of August is the drop-dead date and there are 155 employees. Sir, they would no longer be needed with no tolls collecting, with no bridge to maintain, sir that is why I asked my question what this cater for, where is the severance pay for the workers?” the MP questioned.

Responding to the question, Minister Edghill revealed that on the first working day of the New Year he had met with the staff of the Corporation and they had discussed the reality of the new bridge coming to being. “I can stand here as a representative of the Government of Guyana, the Irfaan Ali led administration and say to the workers and all their families that are listening to me. This caring government will not throw any of them to the curb because of a new bridge, we will not do that it’s not in our DNA, it’s not our modus operandi, it’s not our conscience we are a caring government,” he announced.

The minister continued, “We at the appropriate time with policies directions formulated at the Cabinet will engage the workers and Worker’s union (GAWU) about the future of the works ensuring none of them is thrown at the curb.”

