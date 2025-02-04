Latest update February 4th, 2025 5:54 AM
Feb 04, 2025 Letters
Dear Editor
The residents of Central Corentyne, particularly those along the Hampshire-Tain corridor, are living in fear.
A spate of crime, including actual and attempted home invasions, has made this area a growing crime hotspot. Immediate intervention is needed to restore a sense of safety and security. The police must increase patrols, particularly during the night, to deter criminals who seem emboldened by the lack of visible law enforcement. While the presence of uniformed ranks is essential, additional measures are required to keep our communities safe.
I recommend the establishment of community policing groups that can work alongside the police to maintain a watchful presence over our neighborhoods, especially after dusk. To ensure the sustainability of these community policing groups, members should receive a stipend similar to what is paid to the ten-day workers. In fact, some of these ten-day workers should be conscripted as community police officers to assist in patrolling after dark.
Sincerely
Sanjiv Nandipersaud
(Hampshire-Tain corridor a growing crime hotspot)
