GECOM gets $7.3B for elections

Feb 04, 2025 News

Kaieteur News-The Guyana Elections Commission (GECOM) has been allocated just over $7.3 B to conduct activities linked to the upcoming national elections.

GECOM’s budget was approved on Monday during the consideration of estimates in the National Assembly. Minister of Parliamentary Affairs and Governance, Gail Teixeira who presented on behalf of GECOM and other constitutional agencies gave a breakdown of how the sum will be spent.

Minister of Parliamentary Affairs and Governance, Gail Teixeira

She was at the time responding to questions posed by Opposition Members of Parliament. Teixeira told the House that $1.8B of the sum was set aside for GECOM’s operating expenses; 1.114B is set aside for the acquisition of goods and services including civic education programmes, production of infomercials and publication of election-related notices.

Teixeira also revealed that $1.7B to cover employment costs and a further $1.6B for wages, and salaries for the upcoming elections. The minister explained that $227.3M was set aside for rental and maintenance of buildings.

“Under education and training $193 M has been allocated, advertisement for elections workers $3M; printing of manuals $95M; procurement of T shirts for election staff $135M; $15M for printing and distribution of filters and brochures, and $25M for engagement with civil organisations,” Teixeira said.

Teixeira explained just about 19,000 people will be trained as temporary Election Day staff.  According to the Minister Parliamentary Affairs and Governance another $193 M is allocated to GECOM to pay for security at all the registration offices and at the polling stations for elections. Meanwhile, Teixeira faced enquiries in relation to an increase in allocation for the rental of buildings by GECOM.  She explained that the sum increased for rental of building “because we have elections and we have to cater for polling stations some of which may be privately owned rented facilities.”

