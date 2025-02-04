Exxon awards “major” contract to Baker Hughes for 5th, 6th projects in Guyana

Kaieteur News-Baker Hughes, an energy technology company, on Monday announced that it has secured a significant contract from ExxonMobil Guyana Limited (EMGL) to supply specialty production chemicals and related services for the oil major’s Uaru and Whiptail developments in the Stabroek Block offshore Guyana.

The announcement was made at Baker Hughes’ 25th Annual Meeting in Florence, Italy.

According to the company, the contract includes the Errea Wittu and Jaguar floating production storage and offloading (FPSO) vessels, which are expected to begin production in 2026 and 2027, respectively.

The multi-year agreement includes topsides, subsea, water injection, and utility chemicals for the FPSOs, which will each have a production capacity of 250,000 barrels per day. Once operational, these vessels are expected to bring Guyana’s total daily production capacity to approximately 1.3 million barrels.

MODEC, a Japanese shipbuilder was awarded the contract by Exxon on November 1, 2022 for the Errea Wittu vessel and Dutch shipbuilder, SBM Offshore was awarded the contract for the Jaguar FPSO.

Uaru and Whiptail mark ExxonMobil Guyana’s fifth and sixth projects in the country. The two developments will include up to 20 drill centers and 92 production and injection wells.

“ExxonMobil Guyana and Baker Hughes share a long history of supporting Guyana’s energy sector, and we look forward to working together to write its next chapter,” said Amerino Gatti, executive vice president, Oilfield Services & Equipment at Baker Hughes.

He added, “Our experience operating across the country’s energy supply chain and unmatched expertise in oilfield and industrial chemicals make Baker Hughes uniquely suited to support complex FPSO operations such as these.”

The company noted that it has extensive experience in Guyana and has established local supply chains to create a reliable and efficient source of chemicals to address the unique needs of these developments. In 2022, the company opened a multimodal supercenter in Georgetown and has been providing turbomachinery and production chemicals for ExxonMobil’s existing FPSO fleet, including the Liza Unity vessel.

