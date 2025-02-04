Latest update February 4th, 2025 5:54 AM

Guyana's largest selling daily and New York's most popular weekly

Latest News

Dispute Board issues ruling on Gas-to-Energy project

Feb 04, 2025 News

…Gov’t, contractor given 28 days to take decision to arbitration

Kaieteur News-The Dispute Avoidance and Adjudication Board (DAAB) on Friday issued its ruling on the Gas-to-Energy (GTE) project, which binds the government and contractor to “confidentiality”.

In a statement on Monday evening, the Office of the President said, “On 31 January 2025, the DAAB issued their ruling on the matters referred to it. In relation to this ruling, the parties to the dispute resolution process are bound by certain rules of confidentiality.”

Dispute Board issues ruling on Gas-to-Energy project

A recent image of the GTE project site   (Dispute Board issues ruling)

Government did not specify the details of the decision made by the DAAB, following a complaint filed on September 19, 2024. It only revealed that the Parties have 28 days to determine if they wish to refer the decisions, or any part thereof, to Arbitration, which would be the next stage in the dispute resolution process.

Government reminded that ExxonMobil was involved in preparatory works for the Wales, West Bank Demerara site where the 300-megawatt power plant and Natural Gas Liquids (NGL) facility are being constructed.

To this end, it explained, “The GOG will, therefore, in the next few weeks, in consultation with its partners, including Exxon/Mobil, as well as relevant legal and technical advisors, determine the best course forward for GOG.”

Furthermore, government made it clear that priority is to ensure that project is completed in the shortest possible time and in keeping with contractual specifications, with a view to bringing the power plant and the NGL plant into operation and delivering the associated benefits to Guyanese as early as possible.

In addition to doubling the country’s current electricity generation, government said, “the completion of the project will facilitate other benefits such as a reduction in the cost of LPG cooking gas to households and businesses, and the realisation of domestic self-sufficiency with significant surplus for the export market.”

So far, the GTE contractor, Lindsayca/CH4 has submitted two claims to the DAAB.  The first claim amounts to US$50M, reportedly related to cost overruns. Vice President Bharrat Jagdeo had blamed ExxonMobil Guyana Limited (EMGL) for the construction delays in the Wales gas plants. Jagdeo said that ExxonMobil was responsible for the site preparation, the road, the Materials Offloading Facility (MOF) and the lay-down yard.

“We were supposed to hand over the site to the contractor by June, we did not hand over the site, that is, Exxon did not hand over the site until September and it was still incomplete…so a three months delay,” he said. Guyana Shore Base Inc. (GYSBI) was contracted by ExxonMobil to complete the site.

Jagdeo further stated that the government decided to give the contractors an extension of three months (from the end of 2024), “that is why we are arguing that the plant must be completed by April of 2025, instead of end December 2024.”

The former Head of State said the GoG is at odds with the contractor over the delay period.

He explained, “That is where the three months we are arguing the three months delay on the project came. They want a longer period because the liquidating damages for not completing the project on time for the contractor, if they don’t complete the project on time, it’s over US$11M per month they have to pay in liquidating damages for delay on the project, so they are arguing they need more time beyond the three months. We are saying three months is adequate.”

Meanwhile, it was reported that the second claim made by the contractor relates to issues relating to the soil. Jagdeo said, “There have been some additional claims by CH4 and Lindsayca, particularly as they relate to the soil conditions and those would have to go through the technical process to see whether they are justified or not.”

(Dispute Board issues ruling on Gas-to-Energy project)

Similar Articles

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

The Glenn Lall Show | January, 27th, 2025

Follow on Tik Tok @Glennlall

THE BLUNT OF THE DAY

Sports

KARCC hails 2025 Guyana-Suriname Group Ride a massive success

KARCC hails 2025 Guyana-Suriname Group Ride a massive success

Feb 04, 2025

Kaieteur Sports- The Kaieteur Attack Racing Cycle Club (KARCC) hosted the 6th edition of its Cross-Country Cycling Group Ride, which commenced last Thursday in front of the Sheriff Medical Centre on...
Read More
Cricket West Indies Launches Bold New Scouting System with Focus on West Indies Championship

Cricket West Indies Launches Bold New Scouting...

Feb 04, 2025

Berbice Educational High CSEC Physical Education Class Visits Nexgen Golf Academy

Berbice Educational High CSEC Physical Education...

Feb 04, 2025

GSL 2025 to take place in July

GSL 2025 to take place in July

Feb 03, 2025

Ken Harvey dominates GBA’s Pepsi/Michael Parris U-16 Tournament

Ken Harvey dominates GBA’s Pepsi/Michael...

Feb 03, 2025

Goal is Money survive scare on Opening Night of Annual Mashramani Street Football Championship

Goal is Money survive scare on Opening Night of...

Feb 03, 2025

Features/Columnists

Publisher’s Note

Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]