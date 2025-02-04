(CEO of Housing Ministry resigns following land sale scandal involving Ed Ahmad, others)

Latest update February 4th, 2025 5:54 AM
Feb 04, 2025
Kaieteur News- Chief Executive Officer of the Central Housing and Planning Authority, Sherwyn Greaves has reportedly resigned with immediate effect days after he was named in a land sale scandal involving convicted fraudster, Edul Ahmad.
Ed Ahmad is under scrutiny for the suspicious purchase of 30 acres of Prime State Lands at Ogle, East Coast Demerara (ECD) from the government.
The purchase agreement was for the lands was made between CH&PA with Greaves at the helm and Global Investment Inc., a company that Ahmad is associated with.
A day later more suspicions over the transaction were raised after a document was circulated across social media platforms showing Greaves as the beneficiary of property in New York USA worth some US$750,000.
According to the document Greaves purchased the New York property from Reliable Custom Builder Inc., a company that might be also linked to Ahmad.
Businessman Terrence Campbelle has since written to the US Department of Justice requesting an investigation in the land deals between Greaves and companies that might be linked to Ed Ahmad.
Greaves was appointed CEO of the Central Housing and Planning Authority back in September 2020. He had replaced Lelon Saul. At the time of his appointment, the CH&PA had said that he possessed a wealth of knowledge in the areas of effective leadership and communication as he holds UTCa Master in Business Administration from the Australia Institute of Business, a diploma in banking from the Associate Institute of Canadian Bankers as well as a certificate in People and Team Management from the Canadian Securities Institute.
With a career in banking spanning over 27 years, Mr. Greaves held key managerial positions throughout the country.
