Biker dies, brother injured in Den Amstel accident

Feb 04, 2025 News

Kaieteur News-An 18-year-old motorcyclist lost his life on Sunday night following a collision on Den Amstel Public Road, West Coast Demerara.

The deceased has been identified as Finidy Miggins, a resident of Lot 31 Den Amstel. His 19-year-old brother, Terron Miggins, the pillion passenger, sustained broken legs. The accident involved motor car #PAJ 7560, driven by 26-year-old Gavin Samier Bacchus from Patentia Housing Scheme, West Bank Demerara, and an unregistered motorcycle.

Dead: Finidy Miggins

According to reports, the incident occurred around 21:07 hrs. when Miggins was proceeding east along the northern side of Den Amstel Public Road at high speed. He attempted to overtake another vehicle, which resulted in him veering into the path of Bacchus’ vehicle traveling west. Police explained, “Motorcycle #JSP 2 was proceeding east along the northern side of Den Amstel public road, at a fast rate of speed, and whilst overtaking a motorcar (number unknown), it ended up on the southern side of the road and collided head-on with motorcar #PAJ 7560 which was proceeding west along the road.”

Following the collision, both brothers were thrown from the motorcycle, landing on the road. They were picked up by public-spirited persons in a conscious state and taken to Leonora Cottage Hospital. However, Finidy succumbed to his injuries, while Terron was treated and later transferred to West Demerara Regional Hospital for further care due to his broken legs.

Finidy’s body was escorted to the Ezekiel Mortuary, where a post-mortem examination is pending. Investigations into the incident are ongoing.

