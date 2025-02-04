Berbice Educational High CSEC Physical Education Class Visits Nexgen Golf Academy

-Students prepping for CSEC 2025

Kaieteur Sports- 27 students from Berbice Educational High school, with the support of the Region Six REDO’s Office, BEI’s HM and PE teachers, took the day to travel to Nexgen Golf Academy to prepare for their upcoming CSEC PE examinations in which they have chosen Golf as their elective.

Guyana Beverages Inc. provided Oasis Water for the students as a part of their ongoing sponsorship of the student golf programme.

The students were given one-on-one training by Master Coach Aleem Hussain during the 4-hour session and participated in a Chip Putt and Drive tournament which saw the girls easily winning over the boys, a trend that continues to surprise. The top player for the day was Xianna Castello from Grade 11.

According to Hussain, “BEI was one of the first pilot schools that we began the CSEC golf programme in 2021 and it’s heartening to see so many students opting for golf as their PE elective.

With virtually all of the Region Six schools now fully engaged in golf, it is imperative that a facility is developed in Berbice to provide the over 8,000 learners access without having to travel to Georgetown.”

The current focus of the Guyana Golf Association and Nexgen Golf Academy is to provide learners in Grades 10 and 11 with training, equipment, balls and curriculum to successfully pass Physical Education at CSEC. This initiative was started in 2021 and has seen the numbers grow each year along with 100% pass rate with over 92% at Grade I.

Seven of Region Six PE school teachers along with the Tain CPCE trainee teachers’ college were given hands on training over the past few weeks by GGA President Aleem Hussain at the request of the REDO’s office and equipment and balls provided to all secondary schools by the Guyana Golf Association.

The goal according to the GGA, is to have all teachers trained by Feb 15th and commence inter-school competitions leading to the National Junior Golf Championship in July 2025.

