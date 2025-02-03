Wasting of tax dollars

Dear Editor,

Our roadways continue to be a magnet for accidents daily and alarmingly, seems to be increasing. Many bodies coming up with fly-by-night ideas that vanish as soon as it exited from their mouths. There is no consistency. The massive trucks seem to be the main driving force behind most of the accidents. Perhaps a census should be carried out to see how many causing accidents are owners of the vehicles. Traversing on any roads, you will see stones and sand scattered along the roadways, and that prove to be a very dangerous skidding hazard.

The roundabout at the end of the Vreed-en-Hoop New Road was disgustingly polluted with stones, sand and pieces of wood for months after commissioning (only cleared a few days ago). Various influential people perambulate around there daily, including ministers and is it lack of common sense of them to envision the dangers lurking there? Who is responsible for monitoring the vehicles that transporting materials to ensure they are secured properly? The patronage system introduced by the government to employ people for ten days per month and pay them seems not to be yielding any results. Why not introduce a mechanism in place where they could safely clean the roads, because at present, to all eyes, wherever they are, they could be seen gang up and just conversing most of the time.

Editor, the Tuschen main access road is already slim and some purblind genius comes up with the idea to put a walkway on the roadside, making the walkway smaller. The walkway was so poorly constructed, that water is constantly being blocked from running off the road. Added to that, lack of maintenance and deterioration cause the walkway to become a basin and accumulates water, forcing pedestrians to risk their lives and walk on the already slim road. As a matter of fact, grass is already taking over the walkway. Within the same Tuschen New Scheme, there are many deplorable roads with huge potholes, and a few months ago, GWI staff dug huge trenches to install pipe lines and refill it with mud. Overtime, the rain and vehicles passing, the holes got bigger, making almost impossible for vehicles to pass. As the government continues to give the spoils to their cronies, they can’t see what is affecting the residents and make representation to give people a peaceful life or are they being forced to support the party before help could be given? The PPP/C keeps boasting of investment and development, but what are the benefits and how long will the willful wasting of money last?

Sincerely

Sahadeo Bates

