Trump is no ‘bad boy’

Kaieteur News- Dem boys seh Trump think he is king of de world. De man walking round like he is some emperor, pointing finger and giving orders like people suppose to jump when he talk. But he about to get a rude awakening. De world done move on from de days when Uncle Sam could just bark and everybody had to listen. Trump still believe he living in a world where America could squeeze people and they got no choice but to bow down. Well, he better think again.

Canada and Mexico done show him they not taking he nonsense. He try bully Canada and impose tariffs, but dem Canadians mek it clear dem nah fraid Trump. De Canadians fighting back and one man even call on Canadians not to buy US liquor that come from Republican states. Mexico also threatening to countermeasure against tariffs.

Trump say he going to deport all de illegal immigrants, send dem packing by de millions. But guess what? Even Americans start to push back against that foolishness. De farmers bawling because dem cyant get workers. Business people crying because dem workforce getting cut. And even dem lil corner shop saying that sale drops because nuff people afraid to come out dem house for fear of getting pick up by ICE.

Trump think he could strong-arm de world like some old-school dictator, but dem days done. America ain’t de only big player in de game no more. China deh pon de rise. Europe holding it own. Even little countries banding together and showing dem got backbone. Trump trying to flex economic muscle, but de reality is, America muscle ain’t as big and strong as it used to be. Trump flexing but de world just shrugging and moving on. Is like a man who use to be a champion boxer but now he belly big and he punch soft.

And de best part? Trump think he gon get away with it all, but even in he own backyard, de people start to rebel. Judges blocking he orders. Cities refusing to cooperate with he deportation madness. De man thought he could rule with an iron fist, but instead, he getting slap left, right, and center.

Interesting times ahead, dem boys seh. De world watching, waiting, and plenty people rubbing dem hands together, ready fuh de show. Trump might think he is de biggest and baddest, but he about to meet he match. De world done change, but somebody ain’t tell Trump yet.

Talk half. Leff half.

(Trump is no ‘bad boy’)