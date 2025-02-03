Suriname reneges on promise to deliver 150 licences to Guyanese fishers

Kaieteur News- Authorities in Suriname have reneged on a promise to deliver 150 fishing licences to Guyanese fishermen, but the Guyana Government is still hopeful that their Dutch speaking neighbour will change their mind and deliver on the commitment.

Minister of Agriculture Zulfikar Mustapha made the comments during the examination of his ministry’s estimates in the Committee of Supply last Friday. He was at the time facing questions from Shadow Minister of Agriculture, Vinceroy Jordan. Jordan asked the minister to tell the House when the agreement between the two countries will be signed so that the fishermen “will actually have the licence and be able to really venture out into that promise agreement with the fishing agreement between Guyana and Suriname.”

Minister Mustapha told the House that as a country, pride must be taken in supporting your people, and the previous administration is guilty of never pursuing licences for the Guyanese fisherfolk. “We had the courage and we went and we raised it? We had the undertaking from the government, not less a person than the President himself, and he’s only left to us because they made the commitment, we had it in writing…”

The minister explained to the House that the Surinamese government reneged on their commitment. “It was in writing and the Surinamese Minister of Agriculture wrote me to say that a government company was to be formed on their side, to issues these licences to the Guyanese fisherfolk. “So, we must not take advantage when our Fisherfolk are being harassed when they go out there to fish. Let us work together. Let us work as a team to get them (the) 150 licences (that) were promised by the Suriname authority to give to Guyana. They’re reneging it, and we are continuing to represent that issue,” he argued.

Furthermore, he said the issue has been continuously raised at different forums across the region including the Caribbean Fishing Authority. However, the Shadow Minster seemingly dissatisfied with the answer further probed asking “…what is the final analysis with all that you said, three years in and we are still waiting…the fisherfolk must be told that we will get it in a few months, we will not get it. There are ongoing discussions. What is the final analysis? This is neither going nor coming. Is it dead, or is it still on the table?

Sticking with his initial response mostly the minister said “I just said, the Government of Guyana, our government is continuing making representation, making representation for the licences for fisherfolk. It’s not in our hand to give them the licence… the Honourable Member must comprehend this. We are continuing making the representation. We have had the commitment.”

He again stated to the House that the commitment was there in writing and Suriname reneged on it but the licences continue to be on the government’s agenda and representation will continue to be made in this regard.

Since September 2022, Kaieteur News had reported that the agreement between Guyana and Suriname for the latter to deliver 150 SK fishing licences, allowing Guyanese to operate there, had hit a snag. Authorities here said at the time they had exhausted all diplomatic routes in addressing the matter. The fallout over the licences had even resulted in then Guyana’s Ambassador to Suriname, Keith George being summoned by the Interim Minister of Foreign Affairs, International Business, and International Cooperation (BIBIS), Krishna Mathoera, following statements made by Guyanese Vice President, Bharrat Jagdeo alleging corruption in the issuance of fishing licences. Jagdeo had alleged that corrupt practices by authorities in Suriname had stalled its promised licensing of 150 local fishing vessels. He said too that Guyana will be seeking CARICOM’s intervention to resolve the continued harassment of its fisherfolk.

Kaieteur News understands that Guyanese had been fishing in Suriname for decades and were even instrumental in the development of that country’s fishing industry. Fishermen interviewed by this newspaper previously all indicated knowing Guyanese fishing in Surinamese waters. It was said that as the industry grew, Guyanese eventually started buying licences through middlemen to operate there. Chairman of the Greater Georgetown Fishermen Co-op, Mohamed Khan had in fact told this newspaper that during his fishing days, he operated in Suriname. He said he was also part of the development of the Surinamese fishing industry, like many other Guyanese. It was the increase of SK licences fees by Surinamese middlemen that eventually forced Guyanese to seek the intervention of the Government.

