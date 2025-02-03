Latest update February 3rd, 2025 7:00 AM

Soesdyke man killed after car crashes into truck

Feb 03, 2025

Kaieteur News- A 25-year-old man was killed on Sunday morning after the car he was driving crashed into a truck at Timerhi, East Bank Demerara (EBD).

Killed in an early morning car crash, Suresh Singh.

Dead is Suresh Singh better known as “Nello” of Hillfoot Soesdyke, EBD. Police said he crashed around 06:35hrs. along the EBD road at Timerhi.

His car, “PAG 9078 was proceeding south along the eastern drive lane of Timehri Public Road, East Bank Demerara, at a fast rate of speed when the driver allegedly lost control of the said vehicle,” police said before adding that he ended-up in on the opposite driving lane into the path of a truck, GAD 8492 heading north.  Unable to quickly manoeuvre the car out of danger, Singh slammed head-on with the truck.

The crash that was captured on nearby CCTV cameras. Persons close by at the time rushed to his assistance, police said. He was pulled from the wreckage and rushed to the Diamond Diagnostic Center where he was pronounced dead on arrival. As per protocol, a breathalyzer test was conducted on the truck driver and he was detained to assist police with their investigation. The results proved that he was not driving under the influence of alcohol at the time of the crash. Investigations are ongoing.

