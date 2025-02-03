No bail for vendor charged with assault, disorderly behaviour

Kaieteur News- A 36-year-old vendor, who appeared at the Georgetown Magistrates’ Court to answer charges of assault, disorderly behaviour and the use of threatening language was last Wednesday remanded to prison for repeatedly interrupting and ignoring the Chief Magistrate, Faith McGusty

Mawali Clarke, of Lot 564 William Street, Kitty, Georgetown, reportedly committed the crimes on January 28, 2025, at the Alberttown Police Station. Clarke allegedly assaulted Dwayne Williams, also of Kitty, at the police station and threatened to shoot, cripple, and confine him to a wheelchair. Clarke pleaded not guilty to all three charges. Prosecutors objected to bail, citing the severity of the threats and Clarke being previously charged.

Williams explained that on the night of the incident, he was awakened by a loud explosion. Upon investigating, he discovered that his car’s windscreen had been shattered and a bicycle was found nearby. He said that a neighbour told him that a man in a white T-shirt was seen fleeing the scene. Although nothing was missing from his car, Williams suspected that an object had been thrown at the vehicle.

Williams investigated and said that he searched the area multiple times in his car before switching to a motorcycle. Eventually, he told the court that he saw Clarke, who matched the description he was given. He confronted Clarke, asking if he had broken into his car, but Clarke ran away. “He ran into the Balwant Singh Hospital, and the police came there and took him into custody,” Williams said.

Williams testified that while at the police station, Clarke repeatedly attempted to hit him and threatened to cripple and kill him. “He was sitting on the bench at the Alberttown Police Station and then threw a brick at me and punched me,” Williams told the court.

However, Clarke interrupted the proceedings and denied Williams’ claims. He told the court that although he knew Williams, he had never done anything to him and had no reason to damage his car. Clarke insisted that he was the one who had been assaulted. “Your Worship, this man came with he motorbike and lick me off of me bicycle and start pelting shots at me, I went to Balwant Singh for my own life safety,” Clarke claimed.

Clarke also denied assaulting Williams at the police station, asserting, “I was heavily restrained. I never hit or threatened to shoot this man.” The courtroom became somewhat chaotic as Clarke repeatedly interrupted Williams’ testimony. Despite Magistrate McGusty’s warnings to remain silent, Clarke continued his outbursts. In response to his disruptive behaviour, Magistrate McGusty denied him bail and remanded him to prison. “Alright, no problem, bail refused. Nobody wants to hear me,” McGusty said firmly.

Clarke begged the magistrate, saying he had a family and a business to take care of, but his plea was ignored. Magistrate McGusty remained firm in her decision, and Clarke is scheduled to return to court on February 12, 2025.

(No bail for vendor charged with assault, disorderly behaviour)