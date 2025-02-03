Latest update February 3rd, 2025 4:57 AM

Little things can make a big difference 

Feb 03, 2025 Letters

Dear Editor

Take for instance the decision taken by the Government to facilitate the cashing of Old Age pensions on any day of the week. One immediate consequence of this measure is the disappearance of long lines at Post Offices.

Without a doubt, our Senior Citizens are much better off today, thanks to significant increases in Old Age pension and other benefits introduced by the current administration such as subsidies to water and electricity.

All of this speak to a Government that cares for its people, especially the elderly and the vulnerable. A society is judged by the way it treats with children and the elderly. On both counts, the PPP/C administration has come out with flying colours.

Regards
Hydar Ally

(Little things can make a big difference)

