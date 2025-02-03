Ken Harvey dominates GBA’s Pepsi/Michael Parris U-16 Tournament

Kaieteur Sports- The Andrew Lewis Boxing Gym (ALBG) and its rising star, Ken Harvey, emerged as the standout performers at the recently concluded Pepsi/Michael Parris U-16 Tournament, held over the weekend at the Andrew “Six Head” Lewis Gym. The event, hosted by the Guyana Boxing Association (GBA), was a thrilling showcase of youthful talent, fierce competition, and the future of Guyanese boxing.

Ken Harvey, the homegrown talent, delivered a masterclass in the ring, earning the title of Best Boxer for his dominant performance against Khumda Alexander of the P&P Boxing Gym. Harvey displayed exceptional ring generalship, combining crisp combinations, precise footwork, and a rock-solid defense to outpoint his opponent. His tactical precision and relentless aggression kept Alexander on the back foot throughout the bout, securing a well-deserved decision victory.

Harvey’s triumph was a testament to the outstanding coaching of Lennox Daniel, who was crowned Best Coach of the tournament. Under Daniel’s guidance, Harvey and his teammates showcased the technical prowess and discipline that have become synonymous with the Andrew Lewis Boxing Gym.

The gym’s success didn’t stop there. ALBG was awarded the Best Gym title, further solidifying its reputation as a powerhouse in Guyanese amateur boxing. The accolade highlighted the gym’s commitment to nurturing young talent and its ability to produce fighters who excel under pressure.

Meanwhile, the Rose Hall Jammers Boxing Gym put up a strong showing, earning the title of Runner-up Gym and demonstrating its depth of talent and dedication to developing the next generation of boxers.

The tournament, named in honor of Guyana’s only Olympic medalist, Michael Parris, continues to serve as a vital platform for young boxers to showcase their skills and ambition. This year’s event was a cauldron of youthful energy, with sharp jabs, thunderous hooks, and tactical brilliance on full display, underscoring the growing talent within Guyana’s boxing scene.

GBA President Steve Ninvalle revealed that Saturday’s U-16 tournament is the first of 24 planned for this year, signaling a bright future for the sport in Guyana. With young stars like Ken Harvey leading the charge and gyms like ALBG setting the standard, the nation’s boxing legacy is in capable hands.

The weekend’s events not only celebrated individual achievements but also reinforced the importance of grassroots development in boxing. As the Andrew Lewis Boxing Gym and its fighters continue to rise, the future of Guyanese boxing looks brighter than ever.

