Latest update February 3rd, 2025 7:00 AM

Guyana's largest selling daily and New York's most popular weekly

Latest News

GSL 2025 to take place in July

Feb 03, 2025 Sports

Kaieteur Sports- The ExxonMobil Guyana Global Super League (GSL) 2025 has been confirmed to run from 8 to 18 July 2025. All 11 matches of the tournament will take place at the iconic Guyana National Stadium, Providence, as five elite T20 teams from around the world compete for the coveted GSL trophy.

GSL 2025 to take place in July

Romario Shepherd of Guyana Amazon Warriors celebrates with teammates (Getty Images)

The 2025 edition marks the second installment of this exciting tournament. The inaugural event in 2024 was won by the Rangpur Riders of the Bangladesh Premier League, who defeated Cricket Victoria in the final.

Roston Chase (C) and Shimron Hetmyer (L) of Guyana Amazon Warriors during the ExxonMobil Guyana Global Super League (Getty Images)

GSL’s first season will be remembered for thrilling cricket as well as confirming Guyana as a premier destination for world class sporting events. Sir Clive Lloyd, GSL Chairman, expressed his enthusiasm for the upcoming tournament:

“The first GSL was a resounding success, with all five participating teams praising the exceptional facilities and warm hospitality they experienced in Guyana. We are excited to build on this momentum in 2025 and are delighted to confirm the tournament dates. The GSL continues to position Guyana as a key destination for international cricket and sports tourism.”

(GSL 2025 to take place in July)

Similar Articles

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

The Glenn Lall Show | January, 27th, 2025

Follow on Tik Tok @Glennlall

THE BLUNT OF THE DAY

Sports

GSL 2025 to take place in July

GSL 2025 to take place in July

Feb 03, 2025

Kaieteur Sports- The ExxonMobil Guyana Global Super League (GSL) 2025 has been confirmed to run from 8 to 18 July 2025. All 11 matches of the tournament will take place at the iconic Guyana National...
Read More
Ken Harvey dominates GBA’s Pepsi/Michael Parris U-16 Tournament

Ken Harvey dominates GBA’s Pepsi/Michael...

Feb 03, 2025

Goal is Money survive scare on Opening Night of Annual Mashramani Street Football Championship

Goal is Money survive scare on Opening Night of...

Feb 03, 2025

GFF President congratulates Junior Lady Jags

GFF President congratulates Junior Lady Jags

Feb 03, 2025

Former Windies captains remember ‘brethren’ and ‘friend’, Colin Cumberbatch

Former Windies captains remember...

Feb 03, 2025

Olympic Kremlin crowned Horse-of-the-Year at One Guyana Thoroughbred Racing Awards

Olympic Kremlin crowned Horse-of-the-Year at One...

Feb 02, 2025

Features/Columnists

Publisher’s Note

Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]