GSL 2025 to take place in July

Kaieteur Sports- The ExxonMobil Guyana Global Super League (GSL) 2025 has been confirmed to run from 8 to 18 July 2025. All 11 matches of the tournament will take place at the iconic Guyana National Stadium, Providence, as five elite T20 teams from around the world compete for the coveted GSL trophy.

The 2025 edition marks the second installment of this exciting tournament. The inaugural event in 2024 was won by the Rangpur Riders of the Bangladesh Premier League, who defeated Cricket Victoria in the final.

GSL’s first season will be remembered for thrilling cricket as well as confirming Guyana as a premier destination for world class sporting events. Sir Clive Lloyd, GSL Chairman, expressed his enthusiasm for the upcoming tournament:

“The first GSL was a resounding success, with all five participating teams praising the exceptional facilities and warm hospitality they experienced in Guyana. We are excited to build on this momentum in 2025 and are delighted to confirm the tournament dates. The GSL continues to position Guyana as a key destination for international cricket and sports tourism.”

