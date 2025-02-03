Goal is Money survive scare on Opening Night of Annual Mashramani Street Football Championship

Kaieteur Sports-As was the outcome in Back Circle the night before, a controversial goal nearly eliminated seasoned street football campaigners, Goal is Money, on the opening night of seventh annual Mashramani Street Football Championship Saturday night at the Mocha Community Centre Tarmac.

It is now becoming clear that as street football continues to evolve, goal line technology such as Video Assistant Referee (VAR) will have to be implemented to settle controversial goals in the sport.

Ryan Skinner squeezed an amazing attempt pass his defenders in the 29th minute for the Mocha-based side, Red Force against Goal is Money to send supporters at the venue into a frenzy. Former national player, Andrew Murray Jr. had earlier given Goal is Money the lead in the eighth minute.

Skinners strike on the brink of the 30-minute full-time game, hit the uprights and ricochet out unto the surface. The referees determined the the ball passed the goal line and the crowd that turned out to support their home team gleefully agreed.

The same situation occurred only the night before in the Back Circle, ‘Georgetown vs The Rest’ Final between Back Circle B and Talibans. Eventually both teams were determined joint winners. The growth and intensity of street football is ensuring that technology will play a crucial role in deciding games in the near future.

Goal is Money won on penalty kicks to advance to Wednesday night’s Super 16 Round of the Mashramani Street Football Championships after extra time could not decide a winner in the must-win competition.

Semi-Finalists from ‘The Georgetown vs The Rest’, Festival City edged pass established east bank side, Family 1-0 compliments of a clinical finish from Colwin Best in the 14th minute to also book their place in the round-of-16 showdown.

All the big names in street football ensured their game was optimum in the ‘win or go home’ tournament. Showstoppers eliminated Stevedore Ballers with a 2-1 victory with Stephen Jupiter and Chris Macey scoring in the 14th and 29th minute for them. Mark Kennedy netted in the 27th minute for Stevedore Ballers.

Albouystown and Bragging Rights also secured victories. Laing Avenue completely outplayed Agricola for a 3-0 win, announcing the team as contenders for the title. Kenroy Deinanick opened the account early for Laing Avenue in the 7th minute while David George scored in the 21st and 24th minutes to confirm the team’s place in the next round of the competition on Wednesday.

Broad Street had a similar clinical performance with Akeem Sam scoring back-to-back goals in the 15th and 18th minutes and Elijah Lewis in the 24th minute for a 3-0 triumph over Middle Road. Ztekk compeletly annihilated the Spaniards from Linden with a 4-0 win. Ozeal Small (7th), Jarrel Grannum (11th and 20th) and Shalon Millington (23rd) were the goal scorers for Ztekk.

The Commissioner of Police, Mr. Clifton Hicken, Magnum Tonic Wine, Lucozade, MVP Sports, ENet, Corum Group, Starr Party Rentals, Cevon’s Waste Management, J’s Chill Spot, Nigel Hinds Financial Services and TCL Guyana Inc. are the sponsors of this year’s Mashramani Street Football Championships.

(Goal is Money survive scare on Opening Night of Annual Mashramani Street Football Championship)