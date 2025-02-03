(GFF President congratulates Junior Lady Jags)

Latest update February 3rd, 2025 7:00 AM

Kaieteur Sports- Following the conclusion of the Junior Lady Jags’ campaign at the 2025 CONCACAF U17 Women’s Qualifiers, President of the Guyana Football Federation (GFF), Wayne Forde, sent a congratulatory message to the team.

It stated, “I would like to extend my heartfelt congratulations to you all for representing Guyana with such distinction and pride. Your unwavering commitment and exceptional character, especially in moments when results did not go in your favor, have been truly commendable. The evidence of your personal growth, as well as that of the program, is an inspiration to us all.”

The Juinor Lady Jags squad that attended the 2025 CONCACAF U17 Women’s Qualifiers

“As you return home, know that the entire nation stands behind you and salutes you for being true ambassadors of our proud nation. Your resilience and sportsmanship have not gone unnoticed, and we encourage you to continue striving to improve your game.”

Wayne added, “A special thank you goes to the coaching and management staff for their guidance and dedication, as well as to the supportive parents who have played an essential role in your journey.””Remember, we are stronger together. One Team, One Dream…! Safe travels home!”

Meanwhile, the Team closed out their campaign in emphatic fashion, securing a 7-1 victory over Turks and Caicos. The commanding win was a strong response after their earlier narrow 2-3 loss to Panama and a 1-2 defeat against Cuba.

Guyana set the tone early as Alexandria Chasles opened the scoring in the 16th minute off an assist from Ellie Biffin. Chasles quickly turned provider, assisting Devi Sookdeo’s 20th-minute goal before adding her second just a minute later. Anaya Joseph extended the lead with goals in the 24th and 41st minutes, assisted by Ayah Stewart and Naomi Benjamin, respectively.

The team maintained their attacking intensity in the second half, with Sookdeo (54’) securing her brace. Benjamin capped off the scoring in the 57th minute with a stunning long-range strike that stood out as one of the most memorable goals of the tournament. Turks and Caicos secured a late consolation through Amika Jackson in the 71st minute, but Guyana’s dominant performance remained the story of the match.

