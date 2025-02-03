Former Windies captains remember ‘brethren’ and ‘friend’, Colin Cumberbatch

(SportsMax) – Former West Indies cricket captains paid tribute to Colin Cumberbatch, the outstanding photojournalist, who died on Friday. Cumberbatch, who was Guyanese and made his home in Antigua, provided coverage of all international cricket on the island dating back to the 1980s.

Among his many famous photos feature the first Test played on Antiguan soil Antigua in 1981; the famous century by Viv Richards against England in 1986; the historic run chase against Australia in 2003; as well as the world record knocks of 375 and 400 not out by Brian Lara.

Known as ‘Jah B’ or ‘Bones’, he also travelled around the world on tour with the West Indies team for two decades and chronicled many of the team’s successes, including the first Test match win against South Africa at Kensington Oval in Barbados in 1992 and the first Test match win in South Africa at St George’s Park in Port Elizabeth in 2007.

Leading the tributes were Sir Richie Richardson, the former Test and ODI captain, who is a former West Indies team manager and presently ICC Match Referee. He noted: “I am deeply saddened to learn about the passing of my friend who we knew affectionately as Jah B. He was not only a quality photographer and journalist but also a great lover and follower of West Indies cricket. He was very supportive of the team and had a very good understanding of the game.”

Ambassador Courtney Walsh, another former Test and ODI captain described Cumberbatch as his “brethren” who was part of his illustrious cricket journey.

“I was really sad to hear the news about the passing of my brethren, Colin ‘Bones’ Cumberbatch. He was an outstanding photographer who toured with me in the West Indies team and also came to see me when I played country cricket in England. He came to Bristol and also came to Jamaica, and I showed him around. He was part of the cricket family, and we all embraced him. He was a jovial guy, a very nice person, someone you could reason with and someone who had a passion for West Indies cricket. He always wanted the team to win and, on the occasions, when we didn’t win he appreciated the efforts. The memories he left us were tremendous. I admired his work and have full respect for his contribution to the game of cricket.”

(Former Windies captains remember ‘brethren’ and ‘friend’, Colin Cumberbatch)