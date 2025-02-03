Cash grant distribution resumes after budget approval

Kaieteur News- The distribution of the $100,000 cash grant for citizens aged 18 and above, which began in October 2024, will resume once the National Budget is approved.

Vice President Bharrat Jagdeo confirmed this last week at his weekly press conference. The government allocated $30 billion for the cash grant in 2024, with the first phase expected to benefit 300,000 Guyanese citizens. So far, public servants, some pensioners, and citizens in hinterland regions have received their grants.

Jagdeo provided an update on the registration process, revealing that substantial progress has been made. “So, they told me that they have completed the process in the remaining five regions. So far, the cheques printed by regions are ready to be distributed after registration is completed,” he said. Over 300,000 cheques have been printed and are awaiting distribution. Jagdeo also shared a breakdown of cheques printed by region. He said, “ Region 1 – 16,356; Region 2 – 10,000; Region 3 – 23,000; Region 4 – 177,000; Region 5 – 13,000; Region 6 – 20,000; Region 7 – 11,000; Region 8 – 7,000; Region 9 – 16,000; and Region 10 – 7,895. These are cheques printed so far.”

When asked by reporters how long after the budget will distribution of cash grant resume, Jagdeo said, “So now as soon as the resources are placed…hopefully by next week Thursday the budget will be completed, we have four days for the estimates to be considered by next week. The remaining regions can start getting their cheques.”

Although distribution has not yet resumed, registration is ongoing. Jagdeo reassured citizens that permanent registration locations would be set up in various regions. “Anyone in any region who has been unable to register, we are putting in place permanent arrangements where they can go in and get registered. So even if they completed Region 6 or Region 2 or 10 and people didn’t get registered now that does not mean that is the end of it. We put in place additional arrangements. So that’s where we are at this stage, there are still lots of people to register in some regions,” VP said.

