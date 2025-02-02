(Western Tigers will be 50 this year ‘2025’)

Latest update February 2nd, 2025 7:38 AM
Feb 02, 2025 Sports
Kaieteur Sports-Two young men, Godfrey Perry and Allan Walker, got together in April,1975 and after a short discussion came up with the idea of forming a football club for the benefit of the youths of West Ruimveldt and West La Penitence.
Their dream had not only materialized into reality but the club Western United called then formed in April 1975 has blossomed into a shining light in the area.
Coached exclusively by Godfrey Perry, Western United despite meeting with mixed fortunes in their inaugural year stuck to their guns and through dedication and will to improve rose to fame in the 1977 season by winning the second division league. Their earning promotion to the Demico League First Division in 1978.
The club started with several under sixteen players who had shown tremendous interest in learning the game by hanging around St. Pius Ground each afternoon when bigger boys were practicing.
They were not given an opportunity to have actual participation in the training sessions but would have their own fun when the ball went out of play.
Perry and Walker who came to realize their plight went to their rescue at an opportune moment and harnessed their energies.
The youths then organized were abled to have practice sessions on St. Pius Ground and later when their numbers rose moved to D’Urban Park before eventually ending up at West Ruimveldt Playing Field.
After failing to win a match in the 1975 season when they participated in the under sixteen tournaments Western United surprised many of their senior rivals the next year 1976.
When although not winning any of the competitions outright took to the runners up position in several.
They had shown remarkable improvement in every match they played in the 1977 season and first division teams were urged to take warning.
The oldest member in the senior team was their captain Leonard “Dentist” Williams who was twenty at that time.
The others that were wearing first division colors in 1978 ranged between eighteen and nineteen years along with Rupert “Chappeye” Gordon fifteen years old the baby of the team.
At fifteen years old Rupert Gordon represented Guyana’s senior national team against the touring Russian Textile Union Team in November 1978 at the GFC Ground.
(Charwayne Walker)
(Western Tigers will be 50 this year ‘2025’)
