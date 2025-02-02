Latest update February 2nd, 2025 7:29 AM
Dear Editor,
Minister Robeson Benn recently emphasized the strain that organized crime places on national security, including money laundering, cybercrime, and human trafficking. In addition, the growing threat from Venezuela highlights the pressing need to expand the police and defence forces to strengthen our national security. The time is now to aggressively recruit Guyanese, particularly from ethnic groups historically underrepresented in the Guyana Police Force (GPF) and the Guyana Defence Force (GDF).
While it is encouraging to see increasing diversity within these forces, much more must be done to ensure these institutions reflect the multiracial makeup of our nation. A police force and military that mirror the population’s demographics foster trust, mutual respect, and stronger cooperation between communities and the state. A diverse security force also enhances cultural understanding and operational effectiveness and reduces intergroup tensions.
Guyana’s strength lies in its diversity in a multicultural society like ours. Ensuring that the GPF and GDF mirror this diversity will bolster these institutions and show that all citizens, regardless of background, are invested in the nation’s security and progress. Inclusivity promotes unity and upholds the values of peace and justice for all.
To achieve this, concrete steps must be taken to recruit individuals from ethnic groups who have not traditionally joined these forces, such as Guyana’s Indian and Amerindian populations:
By urgently reaching out to underrepresented groups, the country can strengthen its security and safety. The GPF and GDF can create a more inclusive environment that better reflects our nation’s diversity. This targeted outreach will improve the effectiveness of our security forces and provide greater protection for all citizens.
Dr. Devanand Bhagwan
(Urgent need to reach out to unrepresented groups for security)
