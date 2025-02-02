Latest update February 2nd, 2025 8:30 AM

Guyana's largest selling daily and New York's most popular weekly

Latest News

Unattended gas stove in Stabroek Market stall caught fire

Feb 02, 2025 News

Kaieteur News- An unattended gas stove in a Stabroek Market stall Georgetown, caught fire on Friday night. The two-burner stove which was left lit with contents in a pot caught fire around 20:33h.

Unattended gas stove in Stabroek Market stall caught fire

The stall, measuring 5 x 3 meters, is owned by 74-year-old Michael Hughes, a resident of Lot 133 Friendship, East Coast Demerara (ECD).

The Guyana Fire Service (GFS) in a press statement said that the fire was extinguished by passersby who turned off the gas bottle and disposed of the lit pot through a window that was left opened.

No one was injured.

“The Guyana Fire Service is once again appealing to the public to desist from leaving gas stoves unattended when in use, and to ensure all gas cylinders are turned off when not in use,” the statement said.

(Unattended gas stove in Stabroek Market stall caught fire)

Similar Articles

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

The Glenn Lall Show | January, 27th, 2025

Follow on Tik Tok @Glennlall

THE BLUNT OF THE DAY

Sports

Olympic Kremlin crowned Horse-of-the-Year at One Guyana Thoroughbred Racing Awards

Olympic Kremlin crowned Horse-of-the-Year at One Guyana Thoroughbred...

Feb 02, 2025

Kaieteur Sports-Olympic Kremlin, the star of Slingerz Stables, was named Horse of the Year at the One Guyana Thoroughbred Racing Awards held on Friday evening in Berbice. The Brazilian-bred...
Read More
Guyana Squash Association celebrates historic Doubles Court opening

Guyana Squash Association celebrates historic...

Feb 02, 2025

Western Tigers will be 50 this year ‘2025’

Western Tigers will be 50 this year ‘2025’

Feb 02, 2025

UG Honours outstanding athletes at Annual Sports Awards and Dinner

UG Honours outstanding athletes at Annual Sports...

Feb 02, 2025

East Bank Pool Club set to Cue Off 2025 Eight-Ball C/ship today  

East Bank Pool Club set to Cue Off 2025...

Feb 02, 2025

Guyana Police Force Senior Officers defeat visiting Canadian New Western Cricket Club in friendly cricket match

Guyana Police Force Senior Officers defeat...

Feb 02, 2025

Features/Columnists

Publisher’s Note

Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]