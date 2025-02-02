Unattended gas stove in Stabroek Market stall caught fire

Kaieteur News- An unattended gas stove in a Stabroek Market stall Georgetown, caught fire on Friday night. The two-burner stove which was left lit with contents in a pot caught fire around 20:33h.

The stall, measuring 5 x 3 meters, is owned by 74-year-old Michael Hughes, a resident of Lot 133 Friendship, East Coast Demerara (ECD).

The Guyana Fire Service (GFS) in a press statement said that the fire was extinguished by passersby who turned off the gas bottle and disposed of the lit pot through a window that was left opened.

No one was injured.

“The Guyana Fire Service is once again appealing to the public to desist from leaving gas stoves unattended when in use, and to ensure all gas cylinders are turned off when not in use,” the statement said.

