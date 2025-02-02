Trio confessed to murder of Belle West woman, remanded

Kaieteur News- Three men were remanded to prison on Friday, when they appeared at the Lenora Magistrates’ Court, to answer to a murder charge which states that they killed Belle West housewife, 64-year-old housewife Parbhudai Boodhram called ‘Renie’.

The trio, 40-year-old Rohan Singh, a businessman of Belle West, West Bank Demerara (WBD), Philbert Cush, and Kishan Narine who are both fishermen of Vergenoegen, East Bank Essequibo, appeared before Magistrate Rabindranauth Singh, where the capital offence charge was read to them.

The men, who according to police admitted to killing Boodhram at her Belle West, WBD home, were not required to enter a plea.

Reports suggest that the trio between January 21, and January 22, 2025, killed the elderly woman.

The woman lived with her husband Anthony Alphonso Boodhram, called Tony, a 63-year-old tailor. She would visit her husband daily at his Tailor Shop located in Georgetown, to assist him with work and on completion she would return home leaving him at the shop where, from time to time, he would stay (overnight) depending on the volume of work.

On January 21, 2025, at around 10:00h Boodhram left home and proceeded to her husband’s shop, where she assisted him for the day before leaving for her residence in Belle West. She made a stop at a shop in the area where she bought several grocery items and was subsequently taken home by the shop owner, who was also a friend.

On her arrival home, the shop owner waited until she entered her yard, then he drove off. Police believes that Singh, Cush and Narine were hiding in the yard and therefore managed to apprehend the woman as she was about to enter her home. There was no sign of forced entry.

Whilst in the home, the three restrained her with the use of ‘plastic cable zip ties’ and dealt the woman several blows to her face and about her body.

“The suspect(s) then ransacked the house, as her purse was found to be missing along with her jewellery and US$4,000 from a closet, (same suspected to be stolen). The suspect(s) then made good their escape in an unknown direction,” the police said.

Boodhram’s body was later examined by ranks of the Guyana Police Force and then taken to the West Demerara Regional Hospital where she was pronounced dead. A postmortem examination revealed that she died from manual strangulation.

The trio was arrested on Tuesday. According to the police, the three men were cautioned, and statements along with a video recording were obtained.

They are scheduled to return to court on February 17, 2025 for reports.

