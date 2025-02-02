Talented, young professional, Miss Teanna Chin is a ‘Special Person’

Finding a fulfillment in her career as a valued educator …

Kaieteur News- When it came to discovering her passion for teaching, Miss Teanna Chin of Camille Academy Inc, has had quite the unusual journey. The no doubt, talented teacher, once dreamt of pursuing a career in graphic design.

However, it would appear that fate had planned her life quite differently. A sad series of events unfolded while Chin was still a student of Camille’s Academy- her alma mater which led the then teenager to abandon her childhood dream of becoming a graphic artist.

She told The Waterfalls “In 2018, just three months before I sat CSEC exams my dad tragically passed away.”

As one would imagine, life as Chin knew it, had drastically changed. Nevertheless, with the encouragement and support of her family, teachers and, Ms. Camille Deokie-Gorakh, her school’s principal, the then grieving student mustered the strength to successfully complete her exams.

She eventually copped 12 Caribbean Secondary Examinations Certification (CSEC) subjects.

She recalled it was one of the most difficult periods of her life.

Reflecting on that time, Chin told this publication that she completed high school with a grieving, heavy heart.

“I completed high school; with 8 grades ones and 4 grade twos. My dad was my greatest motivation. Losing a parent at such a tender age was the most challenging and defining moment in my life but that shaped me into the resilient individual I am today,” she said.

And indeed this difficult situation propelled the young Chin to finding a fulfillment in a teaching career. She recalled that after completing school she had no immediate career plans but with the insistence of Ms. Camille Deokie, the school’s principal and Chief Executive Officer (CEO), she agreed to join the staff of Camille’s Academy.

And within her few years as a teacher, she copped the ‘Teacher of the Year’ Award for her outstanding performance at CSEC examination in 2023. Out of a class of 48 students, Chin obtained the pass mark of 91% in English A.

‘GENTLE BUT FIRM’

All teachers have their unique strategy of dealing with their students and Ms. Chin is no different. Being young in the profession, she had to develop ways to manage a classroom of students who were not much younger than her.

The trouble was that this week’s Special Person by nature is a soft spoken, introvert. Luckily for her, she developed the capacity to deal with the teenage boys and girls by being gentle but firm.

She explained that growing up in the small rural community of Yarrow Kabra, Soesdyke Linden Highway would have aided her quiet personality.

Chin disclosed “I was born on 2nd, March 2001 at Woodlands hospital. I was raised in a small rural village known as Yarrow Kabra on a citrus farm. I can recall my earliest memories of childhood growing up in a tight knit family with extremely loving and hardworking parents; Troy Chin and Sonia Gill along with two siblings. I have always been a soft spoken, introverted individual throughout my childhood…”

“At first, I was a bit intimidated, but over time being a teacher to CSEC students just came naturally, I became a whole different person, my confidence grew,” she asserted.

The teacher explained too given that she had just finished school, she knew what she wanted from teachers as a student. “So, I tried to be that for my students,” she said.

She said that while she did start out teaching the CSEC class at the academy, “Ms. Camille and her Human Resource team had so much faith in my capacity and work that just after months; I was given the challenge of teaching CSEC class, Geography and English A.”

Through her dedication to her students and the Academy, Ms. Chin was able to emerge as the top performing teacher of 2023. She was also awarded last year for exceptional work with her students.

‘TEACHER OF THE YEAR’

Speaking to this publication, Chin related after she graduated high school, she felt as though she lost her purpose in life.

She reflected: “In 2019, when I visited Camille’s Academy and the CEO; Miss Deokie-Gorakh offered me a job as a teacher. She has been a mentor and an inspiration to me. I am so thankful to her for giving me the opportunity to find my true calling. From the very first moment I stepped into the classroom, I knew teaching was my passion. This is currently my 7th year of being a CSEC English A and Geography teacher.”

Chin said the highlight of her career is the sense of purpose and fulfillment that comes from making a positive impact in the lives of others.

She added that she gets fulfillment from knowing that her work aligns with her deepest longing to give back to their community in an impactful and meaningful way.

“Knowing that I am helping to shape the future leaders and citizens of tomorrow is incredibly rewarding,” she said

The young professional noted that the work she does as a teacher correlates with her other professional goals.

“Firstly, it boosts effective communication skills results in improved public speaking. Secondly, improved leadership skills. Teaching requires strong leadership skills as I often need to guide and motivate students, collaborate with co-workers and communicate effectively with parents and administrators,” she underscored.

The teacher said these leadership skills can be transferable to other professions that require teamwork, communication and the ability to inspire and influence others.

“Teaching encourages a lifelong commitment to learning and professional development as I am constantly seeking out new information, strategies and resources to improve. This helps to keep me adaptable, informed and up to date with trends and technological advancements,” Chin stated.

She continued “My ultimate goal as a teacher is to inspire and empower my students to reach their full potential. I strive to create a supportive and inclusive learning environment. I hope to make a lasting impact on the lives of students, helping them become lifelong learners and contributing members of society.”

On a regular week, Ms. Chin split her time between the Diamond and Soesdyke, East Bank Demerara (EBD) branch of Camille’s Academy.

Besides being awarded Teacher of the Year Award for her outstanding performance at CSEC examination in 2023, Ms. Chin also holds additional certificates of achievement including a Certificate in Business studies (CSEC) best graduating business student 2018; a Certificate of honorable contribution and achievement during 2020 for the delivery of quality education at Camille’s Academy.”

She also has a Certificate of Speech craft course in The Art of Effective Communication Gafsons Industries toastmasters club in association with Lion’s club; Certificate of participation in emotional intelligence American University of Peace Studies Inc; Certificate of participation in life coaching American University of Peace Studies Inc; and Certificate of attendance live2lead 2022, John C. Maxwell.

BALANCE

As a young professional, Ms. Chin understands the importance of balance. She said balancing work and personal commitment to her family is imperative.

She said “I do this by setting boundaries, practicing time management and desisting from school related work during quality family time. Prioritizing my well-being and taking time for hobbies and relaxation to recuperate is vital. Outside of work, my hobbies include painting, drawing and connecting with nature.”

Chin accredits her mom for being there for her in every aspect of her life.

“…I could not have been where I am today without her. I helped out as much as could.”

As it relates to life’s goals, Ms. Chin said in the next five years she see herself elevating in all aspects of her life.

“Career wise, I plan to obtain further qualifications and to implement innovative teaching methods and I also hope to achieve a Bachelor’s degree in Business Management,” she said.

