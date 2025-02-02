Simona Broomes launches new political party

…Promises to tackle corruption and “be voice of the voiceless”

By Anasa Williams

Kaieteur News- Former member of the People’s National Congress Reform (PNCR) and government minister under the A Partnership for National Unity and Alliance for Change (APNU+AFC) coalition has stepped away from politics of old and launched her own political party.

The party, The Assembly for Liberty and Prosperity (ALP), was launched at De Impeccable Banquet Hall on Brickdam amidst much pomp and ceremony. The party’s mission is to fight for dignity, justice and rights.

Pledging to lead with integrity and transparency while promoting equality, social and economic development, the party is dedicated to empowering communities, protecting civil rights and fostering sustainable development through ethical governance and collaboration. Therefore, striving to create a society where every individual can thrive and contribute to shared prosperity.

Further, the party envisions a fair, inclusive and prosperous Guyana where every citizen enjoys equal opportunities and sustainable development. ALP also aims to empower individuals, strengthen communities and uphold the dignity and rights of all, while celebrating and fostering innovation for a resilient future.

The launch began at approximately 13:00h with an emotional Broomes making a grand entrance into the Hall amidst a burst of cheers and encouragement by members and attendees alike.

Among those who attended the party’s launch was leader of the AFC, Nigel Hughes, leader of the Justice for All Party, Jaipual Sharma, former Magistrate Dawn Holder-Cush and businessman Terrence Campbell. A representative from the United States Embassy in Guyana was also present. Broomes warmly embraced attendees who wished her well in her new political venture.

“I am a product of feeling downtrodden and a product of feeling that listen you can’t do it…We are here to be the voice of the voiceless. To stand against the violence and crime against women…it just means that we are here for that good change,” an emotional Broomes said as she announced the launch of her party.

She explained that her party started with 10 persons in a room and is not funded by “big backers”. Notwithstanding, the ALP leader said the numbers have since increased to more than 1000 strong locally and over 300 being women from the Diaspora.

Speaking without a prepared script, Broomes told the packed venue that her party “will stand against crime and violence against women and girls.”

The former miner and internationally recognised trafficking in persons (TIP) hero said, “We are not going to fight, but we’re going to beat up poverty in this country. We’re going to put some blows in poverty. As a people, we are unique as Guyanese. Our geographics, our culture, our different religious beliefs, background, we have enough wealth. We are different than any other country in the world.”

She said that her party will meet every Guyanese by “knocking on your doors, through social media…because Guyana is on the rise.”

Broomes, who is no stranger to the political arena, said that she and her party members have a clear understanding of the intricacies of the political landscape and noted that as a woman she will experience “disrespect and discrimination”.

“I understand the discrimination and the disrespect I will have to face, my family will have to face, and you will have to face. All the calls… we want a good change, and we are breaking barriers and pushing down and beating back against darkness. We understand that, and I put you on notice, all of you from near and far, that I am ready,” an enthusiastic Broomes said.

Meanwhile, on the sideline of the party’s launch Broomes told reporters that she resigned from the PNCR while adding that she believes she can achieve more outside of the party she was a member of since she was a teen.

“I’ll be able to accomplish exactly what I want to do,” she said while making it clear that there was no falling out with Opposition Leader Aubrey Norton, who was invited but was a no show.

“I don’t know anything about that…We’ve just launched a movement… we call women to arise, and I hope that everybody is proud about ALP and what we stand for…I didn’t opt out. It’s been a while as I was out, I’m doing my social work. I’m in the communities,” she stated.

The women’s rights activist pointed the main objectives of her party noting that there is an ever-increasing need to advocate for marginalized voices, ensure access to free and quality education and healthcare, eradicate poverty, promote access to jobs and fair wages, uphold democratic values, ensure citizen security, build resilient infrastructure, implement technological infrastructure and encourage innovation. Further, she said that combating discriminatory practices and corruption, advocating for women and girls, ending human trafficking and integrating and implementing policies across the government that support the well-being of each citizen are critical and necessary goals her party intends to achieve.

The ALP has a presence on social media and can be found on TikTok and X formerly known as Twitter.

