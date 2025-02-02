Latest update February 2nd, 2025 8:30 AM

Saturday mornings are for storytelling at the Ruimveldt branch library

Feb 02, 2025 News

By: Christal Yong

Kaieteur News- Every Saturday morning, a group of children gather eagerly at the Ruimveldt branch of the National Library ready to immerse themselves, in the magical world of storytelling.

Children captivated by lively storytelling during Storytime at the Ruimveldt Branch Library, where each session brings books to life and sparks young imaginations

From 10:00h to 11:00h, the library transforms into a hub of excitement, where children aged seven to twelve engage in interactive and educational story-time sessions led by the library’s dedicated staff members.

During an interview with The Waterfalls, Shelly Fraser, the senior librarian at Ruimveldt said, “The place was closed and they had a reopening on the July 9, 2024, since we open back the doors we start story time.”

The library welcomes anywhere from 15 to 35 children each Saturday, though the number can vary. Some weeks, attendance spikes to over 30, while other times the library sees a smaller turnout, but the enthusiasm remains constant.

The sessions are carefully tailored to suit different age groups, with younger children grouped separately to ensure they can fully enjoy the experience.

“We would read like fiction, and nonfiction books different types, and if they are so small we group them like the smaller ones, one person do that and the big ones another staff do that,” Fraser said.

What makes these sessions particularly special is the staff’s dynamic approach to storytelling. Fraser related, “We would like to change up our voice to make it nice and [animated] for the children.”

She said the aim is not only to entertain but to inspire children to make reading a part of their lives.

According to Ms. Fraser, the library’s story time initiative also fosters a sense of community and awareness. “It’s like bringing more awareness to the children, about a safe place they can come every Saturday…,” Fraser said.

At the National Library of Guyana, Ruimveldt branch story time is already a cherished weekend tradition, but there’s more in store for the young attendees in 2025. The library is preparing to introduce puppet shows as part of their ongoing efforts to create engaging and dynamic experiences for children.

For many of the kids, this will be their first opportunity to see a puppet show, adding an exciting new dimension to their Saturday mornings. Set to kick off in the first quarter of 2025, this innovative addition will not only entertain but also enhance the library’s mission of making weekends a fun and educational experience for children, sparking creativity and expanding their love for learning.

It’s just one of the many ways the National Library of Guyana Ruimveldt branch is growing into a hub of excitement, imagination, and learning for the community.

The impact of story time has been nothing short of tremendous. Since the programme’s relaunch, Fraser has noticed a significant increase in participation. The library has been actively promoting the sessions through videos and social media, and the response has been overwhelmingly positive.

For parents and caregivers looking for a meaningful Saturday morning activity, the National Library of Guyana, Ruimveldt branch story time is the perfect opportunity.

Details:

When: Saturdays, 10:00h – 11:00 h

Where: Ruimveldt Branch Library, 1934 Blue Mountain Road, Festival City, North Ruimveldt

