Olympic Kremlin crowned Horse-of-the-Year at One Guyana Thoroughbred Racing Awards

Kaieteur Sports-Olympic Kremlin, the star of Slingerz Stables, was named Horse of the Year at the One Guyana Thoroughbred Racing Awards held on Friday evening in Berbice.

The Brazilian-bred champion’s dominance throughout the 2024 season made the recognition almost inevitable, as it completed an undefeated run with victories in the President’s Cup, Guyana Cup, and Showdown of Champions.

“We’re doing it all over again this year,” Slingerz Stable owner, Javed Ali stated.

According to Ali, his aim to compete this year outside of Guyana, adding that he’s confident in the horse doing well against some of the top thoroughbred in the Caribbean.

Olympic Kremlin arrived in Guyana as an already promising contender.

Bred in Brazil, this thoroughbred quickly made a name for itself in the South American racing circuit before being acquired by Slingerz Stables.

Known for its explosive finishing speed and remarkable endurance, the horse seamlessly adapted to the Guyanese racing scene, establishing itself as the most formidable competitor of the year.

Its unbeaten streak in 2024 not only solidified its status as the best horse in Guyana but also reaffirmed Slingerz Stables as the premier force in local horse racing.

With Olympic Kremlin leading the charge, the stable continues to set the gold standard in the horse racing in Guyana.

“When we got into horse racing, like we do in everything else at Slingerz, we wanted to dominate, so we made the investment and has been paying off,” Ali noted.

The One Guyana Thoroughbred Racing Awards recognized not just individual brilliance but also the collective efforts of trainers, jockeys, and owners in elevating the standard of horse racing in the country.

According to Ali, Olympic Kremlin’s Horse of the Year title is a fitting tribute to a season of pure excellence and one that will be remembered for years to come.

(Olympic Kremlin crowned Horse-of-the-Year at One Guyana Thoroughbred Racing Awards)