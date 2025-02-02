Man wanted for abducting ex-lover caught hiding under bed

Kaieteur News-The 31-year-old man who was wanted by police for allegedly abducting his 37-year-old ex-lover was arrested on Friday night after he was found hiding under a bed at his land of Canaan, East Bank Demerara (EBD) home.

Police reported that the accused, Ronald Balgobin, was found lying under a bed at around 19:00h on Friday. Two other persons were also arrested for harbouring a wanted person.

Balgobin is accused of abducting and threatening Basmattie ‘Penny’ Basant, a housewife of Annadale, East Coast Demerara (ECD). Basant was allegedly abducted on October 27, 2024, at Annadale, ECD.

The victim, on her Facebook Page named ‘Penny Basant’ said that she was in an abusive relationship with Balgobin. She claimed that on the day she was kidnapped, the accused and two accomplices forcibly took her from her Annadale home.

“They took me naked as I was born just with my bath towel,” the woman said in her Facebook post.

She said Balgobin drove her to the Linden Soesdyke Highway where she managed to escape after a police patrol passed and she screamed for help.

“He let go of my hand and I ran towards the patrol like a mad woman with no underwear no bras just his short pants and a top, no footwear. The fear and trauma keep (s) replaying to me every day, I am unable to be myself since then,” the housewife alleged.

Basant said that she was subsequently placed in a safe shelter but left because her condition was not improving. She alleged that she suffered physical and emotional abuse at the hands of Balgobin noting that she was controlled and isolated from family and friends.

“I am still very fearful for my LIFE because my ex did mention that he doesn’t want to go to prison on live feed social media!!! He also always tells me that if he can’t have me, no other man can have me,” she expressed.

Basant said she often time attempted to escape but her ex-lover would threaten her.

“When will I get JUSTICE (?) and why (has) the relevant authorities not doing anything about this situation? Will I be another murder victim?” the woman questioned on her social media platform.

