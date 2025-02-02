Latest update February 2nd, 2025 7:23 AM

Guyana's largest selling daily and New York's most popular weekly

Latest News

Man, 56, killed in hit-and-run at Mocha

Feb 02, 2025 News

Kaieteur News-  A 56-year-old man was killed in what appears to be a hit-and-run along the Mocha Access Road, East Bank Demerara (EBD) on Friday night.

Man, 56, killed in hit-and-run at Mocha

Man, 56, killed in hit-and-run at Mocha

Dead is Patrick Singh of Lot 9 Providence, EBD.

The fatal accident occurred at about 20:51h.

According to police, the accident involved an unknown motor vehicle (make, colour, number, owner, and driver unknown), and Singh.

“Based on the scene, police believe the pedestrian was walking, standing, or lying on the southern side of the road when the unknown vehicle, travelling west on the same side, collided with him,” police reported.

As a result, the pedestrian sustained injuries to his head and other parts of his body.

Unfortunately, the driver of the vehicle fled the scene.

Thereafter, the ambulance was summoned, along with Emergency Medical Technicians (EMT), who found Singh in an unconscious state. He was taken to the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation (GPHC), where he was pronounced dead by a doctor.

His body is at the hospital’s mortuary awaiting a post-mortem examination.

“A search for eyewitnesses and debris proved unsuccessful.  A nearby CCTV camera was identified, and the footage will be reviewed and extracted as soon as possible,” police assured.

(Man, 56, killed in hit-and-run at Mocha)

Similar Articles

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

The Glenn Lall Show | January, 27th, 2025

Follow on Tik Tok @Glennlall

THE BLUNT OF THE DAY

Sports

Olympic Kremlin crowned Horse-of-the-Year at One Guyana Thoroughbred Racing Awards

Olympic Kremlin crowned Horse-of-the-Year at One Guyana Thoroughbred...

Feb 02, 2025

Kaieteur Sports-Olympic Kremlin, the star of Slingerz Stables, was named Horse of the Year at the One Guyana Thoroughbred Racing Awards held on Friday evening in Berbice. The Brazilian-bred...
Read More
Guyana Squash Association celebrates historic Doubles Court opening

Guyana Squash Association celebrates historic...

Feb 02, 2025

Western Tigers will be 50 this year ‘2025’

Western Tigers will be 50 this year ‘2025’

Feb 02, 2025

UG Honours outstanding athletes at Annual Sports Awards and Dinner

UG Honours outstanding athletes at Annual Sports...

Feb 02, 2025

East Bank Pool Club set to Cue Off 2025 Eight-Ball C/ship today  

East Bank Pool Club set to Cue Off 2025...

Feb 02, 2025

Guyana Police Force Senior Officers defeat visiting Canadian New Western Cricket Club in friendly cricket match

Guyana Police Force Senior Officers defeat...

Feb 02, 2025

Features/Columnists

Publisher’s Note

Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]