Man, 56, killed in hit-and-run at Mocha

Kaieteur News- A 56-year-old man was killed in what appears to be a hit-and-run along the Mocha Access Road, East Bank Demerara (EBD) on Friday night.

Dead is Patrick Singh of Lot 9 Providence, EBD.

The fatal accident occurred at about 20:51h.

According to police, the accident involved an unknown motor vehicle (make, colour, number, owner, and driver unknown), and Singh.

“Based on the scene, police believe the pedestrian was walking, standing, or lying on the southern side of the road when the unknown vehicle, travelling west on the same side, collided with him,” police reported.

As a result, the pedestrian sustained injuries to his head and other parts of his body.

Unfortunately, the driver of the vehicle fled the scene.

Thereafter, the ambulance was summoned, along with Emergency Medical Technicians (EMT), who found Singh in an unconscious state. He was taken to the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation (GPHC), where he was pronounced dead by a doctor.

His body is at the hospital’s mortuary awaiting a post-mortem examination.

“A search for eyewitnesses and debris proved unsuccessful. A nearby CCTV camera was identified, and the footage will be reviewed and extracted as soon as possible,” police assured.

