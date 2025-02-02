Leza Singh, the face behind ‘Radika’ and the beloved ‘Noreen’

Guyanese Entertainer of The Week

By: Davina Bagot

Kaieteur News- Her fans would recognize her from the numerous stage shows she has acted in, including ‘Nothing to Laugh About ‘(Comedy Show), ‘Uncensored,’ Text me, Diplomatic Blow and on various television programmes such as Those People (Weekly sitcom); Love & Laughter (Weekly talk show- host) and Merundoi (Weekly radio serial).

But for Leza Singh, comedy has always been a part of her life- she was birthed into a family that loves to crack jokes.

As such, this Guyanese comedian found humour as a natural element.

Popularly known as ‘Radika’ from Parika Backdam or the beloved ‘Noreen Angela Melville’ and ‘Bibi’; Leza started her journey in acting around seven to eight years old. She told The Waterfalls that she first performed in front of her local church where she found fulfillment in entertainment.

“That early experience fueled my passion for storytelling and comedic expression, shaping the career path I eventually pursued,” the talented actress shared.

Leza started working professionally in the entertainment sector several years ago when she joined the Mori J’von Comedy Jam. According to her, “My popularity started at Mori J’von Comedy Jam, where I first got significant recognition for my comedic talent. However, my visibility grew tremendously when I joined the cast of ‘Nothing to Laugh About’ and ‘Uncensored,’ two widely popular comedy productions. These opportunities helped establish me as a household name in the entertainment industry and allowed me to reach an even larger audience.”

Recently, Leza took a significant step by leaving her previous job to start her own company, aiming to expand her reach and impact in the sector.

Outside of acting, Leza wears several other professional caps. She is a producer, marketer, graphic designer, and video editor in entertainment sector, specializing in television productions and managing various creative projects. Her expertise extends across multiple areas of content creation and promotion, ensuring that every aspect of a project is polished and impactful.

Like many in entertainment, Leza’s rise to fame has not been without its challenges. For her, navigating the competitive nature of sector, adapting to new trends, and managing large projects are ongoing hurdles. Determined to win, this Guyanese talent noted that these challenges are also what pushes her to innovate and improve continuously.

With over a decade of experience as an actress, Leza’s advice to upcoming artists is to stay trued to their unique voice and vision. She urged, “Persist through the inevitable challenges, and continuously seek learning opportunities. Never underestimate the power of networking—building genuine connections can open doors you never imagined. Surround yourself with supportive peers and mentors who can provide invaluable guidance and support.”

If you enjoy watching performances by this actress you can follow her on Facebook: Leza Singh; Love & Laughter and Nothing to Laugh About. On Instagram find her @ singh _leza, on Tik Tok- Leza Singh and Signature Comedy as well as YouTube- Signature Comedy.

