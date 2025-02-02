Latest update February 2nd, 2025 7:03 AM

Guyana's largest selling daily and New York's most popular weekly

Latest News

Is it time for horse carts to trot off?

Feb 02, 2025 Dem Boys Seh, Features / Columnists

Dem Boys Seh

Kaieteur News- Well, well, well! Here we are in 2025, with high-rise buildings kissing the clouds, highways wider than a politician’s promises, and cars so fancy they practically drive themselves. But what’s this? A horse cart, plodding along like it’s the year 1899, holding up traffic like it’s collecting a pension. Dem boys seh, is it time to say goodbye to this relic of the past, or should we just let it keep clattering and dropping its way into the future?

De odder day dem boys bin cruising down the highway, vibing to some soca, thinking about how you’re going to spend de weekend. Suddenly, the car in front slammed on its brakes. Dem boys swerve, cuss, and then you see it—a horse cart, trotting along like it owns the road. The driver, probably whistling a tune, oblivious to the chaos behind him. Meanwhile, traffic is backed up longer than dem lines during Burnham time. And let’s not even talk about the “droppings” the horse leaves behind. Dem boys seh, stepping in that is worse than stepping on a ‘pimpler’.

It mek dem boys remember de time when de Queen did come to Guyana. She was seated next to Burnham in a horse-driven carriage going down Main Street.

Suddenly, one of the horses let fly a stink fart. The smell was terrible but neither Burnham nor the Queen tried to cover their noses.

The Queen turned to Burnham and said, “Mr. Prime Minister… I’m sure you understand there are some things that even a Queen cannot control!”

In his best oratorical style, Burnham replied, “Your Majesty, please don’t give the matter another thought… Until you mentioned it, I thought it was one of the horses.”

Horse carts have their place in history. Back in the day, they were the savior of the small man. Need to move three bags of cement? Horse cart. Going to the market with a basket of produce? Horse cart. But these days, we have canters and trucks for crying out loud. Dem boys seh, why are we still mixing 19th-century transportation with 21st-century infrastructure? It’s like trying to pair a flip phone with a smart TV—it just doesn’t work.

And then there is safety. A horse cart on a four-lane highway is like a toddler in a nightclub—out of place and a hazard to everyone around. Cars zooming past at 80 km/h, while the horse is trotting at a leisurely 5 km/h. Dem boys seh, that’s a recipe for disaster. Not to mention the poor horse, probably dreaming of greener pastures while inhaling exhaust fumes.

So, what’s the solution? Dem boys seh, maybe it’s time to retire the horse cart—at least in the city. Let the highways be for horsepower of the mechanical kind. After all, progress is progress, and you can’t move forward if you’re stuck behind a horse cart.

But hey, what do dem boys know? We’re just dem boys, watching the world go by—one slow, clattering horse cart at a time.

 Talk half. Leff half.

(Is it time for horse carts to trot off?)

Similar Articles

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

The Glenn Lall Show | January, 27th, 2025

Follow on Tik Tok @Glennlall

THE BLUNT OF THE DAY

Sports

Olympic Kremlin crowned Horse-of-the-Year at One Guyana Thoroughbred Racing Awards

Olympic Kremlin crowned Horse-of-the-Year at One Guyana Thoroughbred...

Feb 02, 2025

Kaieteur Sports-Olympic Kremlin, the star of Slingerz Stables, was named Horse of the Year at the One Guyana Thoroughbred Racing Awards held on Friday evening in Berbice. The Brazilian-bred...
Read More
Guyana Squash Association celebrates historic Doubles Court opening

Guyana Squash Association celebrates historic...

Feb 02, 2025

Western Tigers will be 50 this year ‘2025’

Western Tigers will be 50 this year ‘2025’

Feb 02, 2025

UG Honours outstanding athletes at Annual Sports Awards and Dinner

UG Honours outstanding athletes at Annual Sports...

Feb 02, 2025

East Bank Pool Club set to Cue Off 2025 Eight-Ball C/ship today  

East Bank Pool Club set to Cue Off 2025...

Feb 02, 2025

Guyana Police Force Senior Officers defeat visiting Canadian New Western Cricket Club in friendly cricket match

Guyana Police Force Senior Officers defeat...

Feb 02, 2025

Features/Columnists

Publisher’s Note

Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]