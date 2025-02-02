Is it time for horse carts to trot off?

Kaieteur News- Well, well, well! Here we are in 2025, with high-rise buildings kissing the clouds, highways wider than a politician’s promises, and cars so fancy they practically drive themselves. But what’s this? A horse cart, plodding along like it’s the year 1899, holding up traffic like it’s collecting a pension. Dem boys seh, is it time to say goodbye to this relic of the past, or should we just let it keep clattering and dropping its way into the future?

De odder day dem boys bin cruising down the highway, vibing to some soca, thinking about how you’re going to spend de weekend. Suddenly, the car in front slammed on its brakes. Dem boys swerve, cuss, and then you see it—a horse cart, trotting along like it owns the road. The driver, probably whistling a tune, oblivious to the chaos behind him. Meanwhile, traffic is backed up longer than dem lines during Burnham time. And let’s not even talk about the “droppings” the horse leaves behind. Dem boys seh, stepping in that is worse than stepping on a ‘pimpler’.

It mek dem boys remember de time when de Queen did come to Guyana. She was seated next to Burnham in a horse-driven carriage going down Main Street.

Suddenly, one of the horses let fly a stink fart. The smell was terrible but neither Burnham nor the Queen tried to cover their noses.

The Queen turned to Burnham and said, “Mr. Prime Minister… I’m sure you understand there are some things that even a Queen cannot control!”

In his best oratorical style, Burnham replied, “Your Majesty, please don’t give the matter another thought… Until you mentioned it, I thought it was one of the horses.”

Horse carts have their place in history. Back in the day, they were the savior of the small man. Need to move three bags of cement? Horse cart. Going to the market with a basket of produce? Horse cart. But these days, we have canters and trucks for crying out loud. Dem boys seh, why are we still mixing 19th-century transportation with 21st-century infrastructure? It’s like trying to pair a flip phone with a smart TV—it just doesn’t work.

And then there is safety. A horse cart on a four-lane highway is like a toddler in a nightclub—out of place and a hazard to everyone around. Cars zooming past at 80 km/h, while the horse is trotting at a leisurely 5 km/h. Dem boys seh, that’s a recipe for disaster. Not to mention the poor horse, probably dreaming of greener pastures while inhaling exhaust fumes.

So, what’s the solution? Dem boys seh, maybe it’s time to retire the horse cart—at least in the city. Let the highways be for horsepower of the mechanical kind. After all, progress is progress, and you can’t move forward if you’re stuck behind a horse cart.

But hey, what do dem boys know? We’re just dem boys, watching the world go by—one slow, clattering horse cart at a time.

Talk half. Leff half.

