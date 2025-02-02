Guyana Squash Association celebrates historic Doubles Court opening

-President Ali witnessed commissioning of first-of-its-kind facility

Kaieteur Sports-The Guyana Squash Association (GSA) celebrated a historic milestone yesterday with the official opening of the long-awaited Doubles Court at the National Racquet Centre on Woolford Avenue. This state-of-the-art, $71 million squash facility is the first-ever government-funded facility of its kind in the region.

The well-attended opening ceremony was spearheaded by the Ministry of Culture, Youth and Sport (MCYS) and the National Sports Commission (NSC). The event attracted a host of squash players, sports enthusiasts, and government officials, all eager to witness this remarkable achievement. The project, a brainchild of Minister of Sport Charles Ramson Jr. and GSA President David Fernandes, officially came to fruition yesterday morning.

Among the distinguished attendees were President Dr. Irfaan Ali, GSA President David Fernandes, MCYS Permanent Secretary Melissa Tucker, Director and Assistant Director of Sport Steve Ninvalle and Franklin Wilson, and Caribbean and National Doubles champion Ashley Khalil. Several other prominent figures from the squash fraternity were also present.

For the first time in history, local squash players now have the opportunity to train and compete on a state-of-the-art doubles court in their home country. With squash recently being elevated to Olympic status, this facility will play an integral role in the development of athletes and the overall growth of the sport in Guyana.

Minister Ramson’s appointed NSC committee, as promised in 2020, has successfully delivered this crucial investment in Guyana’s sports infrastructure. During his address, President Ali emphasized the importance of national pride and unity, stating, “These two components are the main ingredients for national development. Sport is also a tool for national economic growth, and this is what we aim to achieve with these kinds of investments.”

GSA President Fernandes expressed his gratitude, saying, “It is an absolute pleasure to be here today to thank the Ministry of Culture, Youth and Sport and the Sports Commission for believing in and investing in squash in such a significant way. What an honour it is to have President Ali here to inaugurate this amazing facility.”

He continued, “We have proven that talent exists in Guyana, and enhancing sports infrastructure is vital in allowing athletes to reach their full potential. This year marks 60 years of squash in Guyana, and over the decades, we have been fortunate to have dedicated advocates and players championing the sport.”

Fernandes further emphasized the significance of the investment, saying, “This substantial financial commitment underscores the government’s dedication to nurturing athletic talent, bringing communities together, and creating opportunities for athletes to shine on both national and international stages. These investments will undoubtedly strengthen our sports culture and foster national pride.”

Meanwhile, Caribbean and National Doubles champion Ashley Khalil, in her vote of thanks, expressed her deep appreciation to the President and his team for their commitment to the sport. “I hold immense gratitude for this facility and thank each of you, on behalf of the Guyana Squash Association and the wider squash fraternity. Now, with no further ado, let’s get ready to play some squash and take the Golden Arrowhead to new heights!” Khalil declared enthusiastically.

The unveiling of this world-class doubles court marks a significant leap forward for squash in Guyana, setting the stage for future development and international success.

