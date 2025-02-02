Guyana Police Force Senior Officers defeat visiting Canadian New Western Cricket Club in friendly cricket match

Kaieteur Sports- The Guyana Police Force Senior Officers cricket team, defeated the visiting Canada-based New Western Cricket Club when the two teams met in a goodwill cricket match played on Friday at the Police Sports Club Ground, Eve Leary.

New West Cricket Club, after winning the toss and opting to bat first, managed to put up a score of 101 all out.

Top scoring for the visitors was captain Prakash Garpat with 32.

Bowling for the GPF senior officers, Assistant Superintendent Trevor Benn picked up 4 wickets while Assistant Superintendent Stephen Harris bagged 2.

In reply the GPF Senior Officers hurried to 103-1 in 15 overs. Leading by example captain Deputy Commissioner Ravindradat Budhram and Vice-Captain, Assistant Superintendent Troy Benn opened the batting and slayed the visiting bowlers.

Troy Benn led the way with a well-played unbeaten 47 which included six 4s and two 6s. Budhram blasted 4 sixes in his knock of 33 before he was dismissed.

At the presentation ceremony the Benn brothers took home all of the awards that were up for grabs.

Trevor Benn was adjudged as the Man of the match; he also received the award for the best bowler on show.

Troy Benn received the award for being the best batsman on show.

Commissioner of Police, Mr. Clifton Hicken along with other Senior Officers of the GPF were in attendance at the game. (Samuel Whyte)

(Guyana Police Force Senior Officers defeat visiting Canadian New Western Cricket Club in friendly cricket match)