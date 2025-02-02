Latest update February 2nd, 2025 7:29 AM

Guyana's largest selling daily and New York's most popular weekly

Latest News

Guyana has the most unorthodox opposition political party in the world.

Feb 02, 2025 Letters

Dear Editor,

Firstly, I must commend the PPPC Government for drafting and presenting a well-structured budget that reflects and promotes economic growth, social welfare, and sustainability.

The budget presented clearly exhibits a balance of expenditures while ensuring sustainable development that will benefit all Guyanese.

I closely watched the budget debates in Parliament, and to be honest, I didn’t hear the opposition made a single objection that the Guyanese people could take seriously. Just to name a few, the opposition leader Mr. Norton was busy bragging about how he’s proud and unapologetic about the period when his party was in power and had banned essential food items.  Another laughable moment is when M.P Sinclair said he can’t support the budget because he hasn’t received his $100k cash grant yet.

Inexplicably, the opposition is calling for biometrics to be used for elections in Guyana by making several ridiculous and misleading claims.  This same opposition was in power from 2015 to 2020 if biometrics technology is so great, transparent and efficient as they are now claiming, why didn’t they implement the system since then? Why suddenly, the opposition is displaying a biometrics tantrum and trying to mislead the Guyanese people that biometrics is the best method for elections? I’m not a specialist in biometrics technology. However, I’ve done some research in regard to biometrics voting and manual voting, and here are my two cents understanding of both methods.

Biometrics requires expensive, advanced technology and infrastructure. It is also costly to maintain, and it has a very high risk of system failure and cyber-attack. Manual voting doesn’t require expensive technology; it has less risk of system failure or cyber-attack. it is easily understood by all voters, including voters in rural areas.

Honestly, I don’t see the need for biometrics voting in Guyana now, and the opposition should stop throwing tantrums over it.

Yours truly,

Quincy Anderson

Political Activist

(Guyana has the most unorthodox opposition political party in the world.)

(unorthodox opposition political party)

Similar Articles

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

The Glenn Lall Show | January, 27th, 2025

Follow on Tik Tok @Glennlall

THE BLUNT OF THE DAY

Sports

Olympic Kremlin crowned Horse-of-the-Year at One Guyana Thoroughbred Racing Awards

Olympic Kremlin crowned Horse-of-the-Year at One Guyana Thoroughbred...

Feb 02, 2025

Kaieteur Sports-Olympic Kremlin, the star of Slingerz Stables, was named Horse of the Year at the One Guyana Thoroughbred Racing Awards held on Friday evening in Berbice. The Brazilian-bred...
Read More
Guyana Squash Association celebrates historic Doubles Court opening

Guyana Squash Association celebrates historic...

Feb 02, 2025

Western Tigers will be 50 this year ‘2025’

Western Tigers will be 50 this year ‘2025’

Feb 02, 2025

UG Honours outstanding athletes at Annual Sports Awards and Dinner

UG Honours outstanding athletes at Annual Sports...

Feb 02, 2025

East Bank Pool Club set to Cue Off 2025 Eight-Ball C/ship today  

East Bank Pool Club set to Cue Off 2025...

Feb 02, 2025

Guyana Police Force Senior Officers defeat visiting Canadian New Western Cricket Club in friendly cricket match

Guyana Police Force Senior Officers defeat...

Feb 02, 2025

Features/Columnists

Publisher’s Note

Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]