Guyana has the most unorthodox opposition political party in the world.

Firstly, I must commend the PPPC Government for drafting and presenting a well-structured budget that reflects and promotes economic growth, social welfare, and sustainability.

The budget presented clearly exhibits a balance of expenditures while ensuring sustainable development that will benefit all Guyanese.

I closely watched the budget debates in Parliament, and to be honest, I didn’t hear the opposition made a single objection that the Guyanese people could take seriously. Just to name a few, the opposition leader Mr. Norton was busy bragging about how he’s proud and unapologetic about the period when his party was in power and had banned essential food items. Another laughable moment is when M.P Sinclair said he can’t support the budget because he hasn’t received his $100k cash grant yet.

Inexplicably, the opposition is calling for biometrics to be used for elections in Guyana by making several ridiculous and misleading claims. This same opposition was in power from 2015 to 2020 if biometrics technology is so great, transparent and efficient as they are now claiming, why didn’t they implement the system since then? Why suddenly, the opposition is displaying a biometrics tantrum and trying to mislead the Guyanese people that biometrics is the best method for elections? I’m not a specialist in biometrics technology. However, I’ve done some research in regard to biometrics voting and manual voting, and here are my two cents understanding of both methods.

Biometrics requires expensive, advanced technology and infrastructure. It is also costly to maintain, and it has a very high risk of system failure and cyber-attack. Manual voting doesn’t require expensive technology; it has less risk of system failure or cyber-attack. it is easily understood by all voters, including voters in rural areas.

Honestly, I don’t see the need for biometrics voting in Guyana now, and the opposition should stop throwing tantrums over it.

Quincy Anderson

Political Activist

