Gunmen rob Corentyne businessman of $1.5M in cash, valuables

Feb 02, 2025

Kaieteur News- Two armed bandits carted off with approximately $1.5 million in cash and valuables belonging to a Corentyne, Berbice businessman on Friday night.

The 31-year-old businessman has been identified as Ravindra Somai, called ‘Buxton.’ Police reported that the incident occurred at about 19:15hrs at the businessman’s tint shop located by his home.

It was reported that the suspects rode up to Somai’s shop on a motorcycle and pointed the guns at him and his workers.

“One of the bandits dealt him a lash to his head with the gun and told him to hand over all the jewellery and money he had, which he did,” police reported.

The businessman was relieved of $400,00 cash, two gold chains valued $800,000, one gold band valued $115,000 and one S22 plus Samsung phone valued $120,000. The gunmen made good their escape on the motorcycle.

Investigations are ongoing.

