Govt. vows to protect foreign businesses in return for jobs and business opportunities

Kaieteur News-Guyana’s Finance Minister, Dr. Ashni Singh on Friday guaranteed that the government will protect the rights of all foreign businesses “as long as they create jobs and business opportunities for Guyanese”.

Singh made the promise while delivering the keynote address at a dinner organised by the Association of Chinese Enterprises in Guyana, in honour of the Chinese Spring Festival.

The finance minister made it known that Guyana is on a path to development and transformation backed by its newly found lucrative oil resources. He spoke of the key investments his government is focusing on and listed them as infrastructural and social investments – education and health.

Dr. Singh said too that Guyana wants to invest heavily in technology before stating that Chinese businesses have been contributing to the government’s development plan by providing jobs for the Guyanese people.

“If you look at every sector in the economy, you will see Chinese community contributing to what we want to achieve in Guyana,” Singh said before making special mention of the Chinese National Oil Company (CNOOC), the co-venturer in the Stabroek Block offshore Guyana, and Chinese Bauxite company, BOSAI Minerals Inc.

“BOSAI is playing a remarkable role in the resurgence of Bauxite in the country,” the finance minister said as he highlighted the sectors that Chinese businesses have invested in.

He also recognized those involved in the construction sector, particularly those building roads and the New Demerara River Bridge, by boasting that projects are being completed at a fast rate.

Dr. Singh told the Chinese diplomats and company representatives at the dinner that his government is inviting them in for the sole purpose of improving the lives of the Guyanese people.

“So, what this means for the rest of the world is that Guyana is open for open business to companies from all over the world,” The finance minister said.

“…We are eager to have more companies from the UK, US, Canada and even Europe,” he continued before vowing to protect their rights in Guyana.

“As long as you are a law-abiding corporate citizen, you respect the laws of Guyana, you generate value for the Guyanese people, particularly jobs and creating business opportunities,” Dr. Singh said they will be protected.

The finance minister pointed to strategic business partnerships that are key to the country’s development. “You are welcomed to do business here in Guyana and we will protect your rights,” he assured as members of the Chinese community cheered.

