Latest update February 2nd, 2025 8:30 AM
Feb 02, 2025 News
Kaieteur News- Four men were remanded to prison on Friday when they appeared at the Whim Magistrates’ Court to answer to a Robbery Under Arms (RUA) charge.
Twenty-four-year-old Joshua Beharry called ‘Funkout’, 20-year-old Nathanel Latchmna called ‘Nate’, 24-year-old Sahil Hardin and 18-year-old Bryan Sundatt made their first court appearance before Magistrate Tuanna Hardy, where the charge was read to them.
The charge stated that on Tuesday, while being armed, the quartet robbed a female at Tain, Corentyne, Berbice. Police arrested the four men on Wednesday, following an intelligence-led operation.
They were not required to plead and were remanded to prison until February 28, 2025.
Additionally, also on Friday, Beharry, Latchmna and Sundatt appeared at the Albion Magistrates’ Court, before Magistrate Michelle Matthias, where another RUA charge was read to them.
The charge alleged that the trio on January 22, 2025, while being armed, robbed three persons at Rose Hall Town, Corentyne, Berbice. They were not required to plead.
They were remanded to prison are scheduled to return to court on February 28, 2025.
Meanwhile, Beharry faced two additional RUA charges. The first charge states that he robbed a 39-year-old self-employed woman of Nigg Village, Corentyne, Berbice of $300,000, and other articles amounting to $1,550,000.
The second charge alleges that he robbed a 31-year-old female domestic worker of $150,000 cash and one cell phone valued $41,000. He was not required to enter pleas for the charges and was remanded to prison. He is scheduled to return to court on February 4, 2025, for reports.
(Four remanded for series of armed robberies in Corentyne)
Feb 02, 2025Kaieteur Sports-Olympic Kremlin, the star of Slingerz Stables, was named Horse of the Year at the One Guyana Thoroughbred Racing Awards held on Friday evening in Berbice. The Brazilian-bred...
Feb 02, 2025
Feb 02, 2025
Feb 02, 2025
Feb 02, 2025
Feb 02, 2025
Peeping Tom Kaieteur News- The government stands like a beleaguered captain at the helm of a storm-tossed ship, finds itself... more
Antiguan Barbudan Ambassador to the United States, Sir Ronald Sanders By Sir Ronald Sanders Kaieteur News- The upcoming election... more
Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]