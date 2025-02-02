East Bank Pool Club set to Cue Off 2025 Eight-Ball C/ship today

Kaieteur Sports-Pool enthusiasts are in for an exhilarating showdown as the East Bank Pool Club is set to host the 2025 edition of its premier Eight-ball Sudden-Death Pool championship. The much-anticipated event is scheduled to take place today, Sunday, February 2, at Jerry’s Bar in Grove, East Bank Demerara.

With a lucrative cash prize pool up for grabs, competitors will be battling for top honours. The champion of this year’s tournament will walk away with an impressive $80,000 cash prize along with the coveted first-place trophy. Meanwhile, the runner-up will pocket $40,000, and the third-place finisher will receive a $20,000 reward along with respective trophies.

In addition to the main event, organisers have lined up exciting opportunities for attendees to get in on the action. Fans arriving early will have the chance to win cash prizes, making this an all-inclusive affair. A thrilling six-ball shootout is also on the agenda, with additional prizes set aside for the winners.

Defending champion Kamil Husain is ready to put his title on the line once again. The 2024 winner has already sent a strong message to his competitors, stating, “Anyone can win this Sunday, but the only thing standing between you and the championship is me.”

This year’s championship is made possible through the generous support of CB Logistics, Guy America Construction Incorporated, Khan Trading Enterprise, L. Mahabeer and Son Cambio, Grand Central Sports Bar, and Josh Contracting Service.

