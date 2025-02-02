Dimple Willabus: US-based Guyanese embarks in 2nd run for NYC Council office

Kaieteur News- “As a Guyanese woman running for City Council in 2025, I’m filled with gratitude and pride. My campaign is not just about representing my community, but also about amplifying my Guyanese heritage and paving the way for young women of Guyanese descent to follow in my footsteps.”

Simple, yet profound words by New York-based Guyanese, Dimple Willabus, a passionate advocate, journalist, mother, wife and community leader is running for the District 46 City Council seat in New York City for the second time in June 2025.

Dimple Willabus commonly known as Dimple Singh, before immigrating to the United States in 2003, made her mark in her home country, Guyana.

This prestigious woman hosted the pioneer TV programme “Rhythm Nation”, and was a former Minister of Culture Youth and Sport.

Back in 2020, Willabus made history by becoming the first female candidate and woman of color to run for the District 46 City Council seat.

Reflecting on her previous campaign, she shared with The Waterfalls magazine. ““My experience as a grassroots candidate in my previous campaign has taught me valuable lessons. This time around, I’m supported by many leaders in our district, and I’ve gained name recognition, which is crucial for a successful campaign,” Willabus related.

Her desire to provide genuine leadership and to address and solve pressing issues in her community, Willabus decided to run once again for the June 2025 elections because she believes her leadership is needed.

Born and raised in Lodge, Georgetown, Guyana, Willabus developed strong leadership skills from a young age, thanks to her community-oriented upbringing by her parents, Phagu and Gloria Singh.

Her journey in education led her to earn a Bachelor’s Degree in Broadcast Journalism and a Master’s Degree in Media Studies from Brooklyn College, where she co-created the Reading across the Curriculum Programme.

Due to her experiences, Willabus believes that with her skill set, she is able to take on a new challenge by running for City Council in 2025.

She shared her inspiration of running for city council this year. “I am running because our community needs a genuine leader. Most times, elected officials make decisions for us without asking. I’ve been on the ground working with every cross section of my community and heard their stories- some of which have not been addressed and are still overlooked. We are faced with some of the same challenges but band aids are placed on them instead of solutions. Our district is still struggling with high crime rate, deficiencies in the education system, lack of services for our seniors and the list goes on,” the NYC councilwoman hopeful told The Waterfalls.

The Guyanese advocate who has been living in New York most of her life says that she has lived and worked in her community and understands the needs and concerns of her residents.

As a Guyanese woman running for office, Willabus said explained how that it has shaped her campaign and her connection to voters. “My community is very diverse with immigrants from many countries and islands. I have had the privilege of meeting many fellow Guyanese throughout my campaign and it’s always a proud moment to connect and compare notes about our homeland. We always ended up talking about missing the fresh food and youthful days. Proudly, Guyanese have filled many commendable positions without various sectors of our society, including home owners, religious leaders and small business owners,” Willabus stated.

Looking back at her first campaign, Willabus indeed faced challenges as a political but she persevered. These challenges had helped her to shape her approach this time around.

“Reflecting on my previous campaign, the pandemic was a major challenge. Residents were not comfortable opening their doors and it was difficult making connections since people were more concerned with what the future held. It was a time of uncertainty. This campaign is different,” Willabus shared.

Since her last run, Willabus stated that her vision for District 46 evolved and outlined some pressing issues she believes need immediate attention in her community. “As mentioned before, we still have some of the same issues. In fact, crime has increased because of the reckless legislations that the city council passed. Criminals are emboldened to commit a lot more petit crime without having to worry about any consequences.”

Looking ahead to 2025, if elected, Willabus outlined her key goals and initiatives for District 46, and her role as the first Guyanese shaping the future of the district.

“If it is God’s plan and my time to be elected, I would firstly propose legislations to protect all residents. The “soft on crime” approach has cost New Yorkers! ” she stated.

Willabus hopes to leave behind a legacy after her time on the City Council. She explained that running for city council is an achievement in itself and explained that leadership starts at home… “Leadership begins at home. If someone’s home is not in order then how can they lead a community?!? My legacy is my family – husband, children and grandchildren. They are the fruits of my labor.”

Whether or not she is elected, the NYC council office hopeful has already left an indelible mark on her community and will be remembered as a courageous woman dedicated to making a difference.

