Christopher Narine cops Mr. India Guyana title

Kaieteur News-The third edition of the Mr. India Guyana competition took place last Saturday at the Ramada Georgetown Princess Hotel Roraima Ballroom, following a postponement late last year.

Contender #7, Christopher Narine, emerged victorious, joining the prestigious ranks of previous winners: Mario Moonsammy from the inaugural edition and Anthony Singh from the second.

This year, the competition was held independently, separate from the Miss, Mrs., and Teen India Guyana competition, marking a significant shift.

According to founder Mr. Hashim Alli, this change added immense value to the platform, giving young men the exposure they need to grow into the role models they aspire to be, while fostering a positive impact on the country.

The event featured an electrifying display of seven charismatic contenders competing across multiple segments: introduction, evening wear, talent, ethnic wear, and the final question round.

One of the evening’s most memorable moments was the historic tie for the Mr. Congeniality special award, which was shared between Contender #1, Nieem Naikram, and Contender #7, Christopher Narine. Mr. Alli explained that, instead of holding a re-vote, he chose to honor both men for their exemplary sportsmanship, underscoring the spirit of camaraderie that defines the pageant.

A standout moment of the night was the highly anticipated return of Ishara, one of Guyana’s leading dance groups, formed by the talented brother-sister duo Kumar and Shivanie Latchman back in 2009.

The energetic performance, also featured Miss India Guyana 2024 Diana Heralal, Miss India Worldwide 2023 Aruna Sukhdeo, and Mrs. India Guyana 2023 Reanna Aarkhan, captivated the audience and earned a well-deserved standing ovation.

At the close of the event, the second runner-up title went to Contender #1, Nieem Naikram, while Contender #4, Cecil Hines, secured first runner-up. The night culminated in the announcement of the new winner, Contender #7, Christopher Narine, who earned his place in the competition’s storied legacy.

The winner Mr. India Guyana 2024 – Christopher Narine who hails from Eccles on the East Bank Demerara comes from a humble background, and like many other kids, spent his childhood playing cricket and football in the streets.

He said “my parents were a bit strict with me and my siblings whom I used to bicker with, but looking back, I truly appreciate the discipline and values they instilled in us. I found peace in basketball and used it as an escape whenever I faced challenges. Education was always important to me—I believed then, and still believe now, that knowledge is power.”

EDUCATION

The title holder attended Saint Stanislaus College, where he completed my CSEC studies. He is currently pursuing an MBA in Supply Chain Management to further my expertise in logistics and procurement.

I work in the oil and gas sector, focusing on procurement and supply chain operations. My career allows me to combine efficiency, sustainability, and innovation in logistics, which aligns with my long-term goals.

The new Mr. India Guyana enjoys gaming, traveling, entrepreneurship, basketball, tennis, and any sport.

He also has a strong passion for cosplay and photography. “These hobbies allow me to express my creativity, stay active, and connect with different communities,” he said.

BIGGEST MOTIVATOR

Narine said his biggest motivator his late father.

“He had big dreams for his kids, and I’m committed to carrying on his legacy. He has always kept family close and culturally rich, passing down traditions while creating fond memories with us. My family and girlfriend, Radha, continue to support me now, showing that bond he has forged between us, just proving more how much of an impact he had on our lives,” the winner said.

PLANS AS MR. INDIA GUYANA

Prior to winning the title, Narine organized small-scale clean-up campaigns.

He said “With this platform and the resources available to me now, I plan to take these efforts to the next level. I’ve also been working behind the scenes to launch Phoenix Incinerators, a company aimed at transforming waste disposal and recycling both onshore and offshore.”

Narine said my goal is to create a cleaner, more sustainable environment while encouraging others to do their part.

